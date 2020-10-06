Howard County police news from Sept. 25-Oct. 2

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Thunder Hill Road, 5700 block, Sept. 30. Landscaping equipment stolen from vehicle.
Old Stone Court, 5300 block, Sept. 26-28. A school employee reported the windows of a trailer at Phelps Luck Elementary School were broken over the weekend. Nothing reported stolen.
Delphinium Court, 5400 block, Sept. 27. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Mellenbrook Road, 9400 block, Sept. 27. Various items stolen from three vehicles.
Tamar Drive, 8900 block, 6:20 p.m. Sept. 27. A witness reported two men were in a physical altercation when one cut the other before fleeing. Police responded and located the victim, who was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The assailant was located nearby and arrested.
Hayshed Lane, 8700 block, 2:17 p.m. Sept 26. Entry gained to a vacant residence through a possibly unlocked sliding glass door. Nothing stolen.
West Columbia
Hickory Ridge Road, 10300 block, Oct. 1. Black Yamaha FZ-09 motorcycle stolen.
Hesperus Drive, 5000 block, 2:38 a.m. Sept. 29. A resident reported a male attempted to enter her residence by forcing open the door. The male fled without entering.
East Wind Way, 10500 block, 10:16 p.m. Sept. 27. A resident reported two people were attempting to enter her residence by kicking in a screen door. They fled when observed. No entry was made.
Green Mountain Circle, 10800 block, 4:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 27. Entry attempted into the office of an apartment complex by forcing open the door. No entry was made.
Dottys Way, 10200 block, 2:25 a.m. Sept. 27. Entry gained to the garage of a residence. Items stolen from two vehicles in the garage.
Wooded Run Drive, 6100 block, Sept. 26-27. Entry gained to the garage of a residence and two vehicles in the garage were broken into. Nothing reported stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Patuxent Oaks Court, 10:34 p.m. Oct. 1. A resident reported two males with their faces partially covered entered a residence, made threats, displayed a handgun and assaulted the resident before fleeing. No serious injuries were reported. Police do not believe the attack was random. The investigation is ongoing.
Hearthside Way, 7500 block, Sept. 27-28. Passport stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 7300 block, Sept. 27-28. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 6200 block, Sept. 25-26. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Ellicott City
Baltimore National Pike, 8400 block, 12:17 a.m. Oct. 1. Entry gained to business by prying open the door. Cash stolen.
Falls Run Road, 8600 block, Oct. 1. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Washington Boulevard, 9900 block, 12:22 a.m. Oct. 2. Entry gained to business by breaking a window. Various items stolen.
Tower Drive, 8600 block, 3:49 a.m. Sept. 30. A resident reported a male attempted to enter her residence. Police responded and located the person. Charges are pending.
Homestead Court, 9600 block, Sept. 29-30. 2018 blue/purple Yamaha YZF600R stolen.
Harvest Way, 9300 block, Sept. 27-28. Wagon stolen from vehicle.