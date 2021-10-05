Howard County police news from Sept. 24-Oct. 1

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Berger Road, 9500 block, Sept. 29-30. Catalytic converters stolen from two vehicles.
Tamar Drive, 8700 block, Sept. 29-30. 2003 white Honda stolen.
Silver Trumpet Drive, 8300 block, Sept. 29. Kawasaki motorcycle stolen.
Cloudleap Court, 8700 block, 10:47 p.m. Sept. 27. A resident reported being awoken by a man in her bedroom. The man then fled with a laptop from the residence.
Broken Land Parkway, 9700 block, Sept. 25-26. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Footed Ridge, 8900 block, 8:44 p.m. Sept. 26. Police responded to a report of shots fired and discovered the rear glass sliding door of a residence had been shot out. No one injured.
Robert Oliver Place, 5800 block, 1:49 a.m. Sept. 25. Entry gained to business through a rear door. Change stolen.
Hidden Cove, 7300 block, 10:25 p.m. Sept. 25. Entry gained to residence by forcing open a rear door. Video game console and laptop stolen.
Mendenhall Court, 9000 block, Sept. 23-24. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Gleaming Sand Chase, 6600 block, Sept. 27-29. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Columbia Road, 5400 block, 10:08 p.m. Sept. 27. A woman reported she was getting out of her car when she was approached by two men with their faces partially covered. One man displayed a gun and demanded her keys. The woman complied and the two assailants fled in her vehicle, a 2016 white Honda Civic. No one injured.
Satinwood Drive, 6200 block, Sept. 24-25. Two laptops and identification stolen from vehicle.
Merriweather Drive and Symphony Woods Road, 11:58 p.m. Sept. 24. A man reported he was approached by a male teenager who grabbed his wallet and stole it before fleeing. Approximately an hour later, police located a vehicle that had just been reported stolen in Columbia and stopped it in West Friendship. Inside the vehicle police found the stolen wallet. The driver was arrested and charged with robbery, motor vehicle theft and related charges. No one was injured in the incidents.
Elkridge/Jessup
Koffel Court, 6400 block, Sept. 28. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 8000 block, 1 a.m. Sept. 28. A woman reported being approached by a man who exposed himself to her.
Sandpiper Court, 6200 block, Sept. 27-28. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Ducketts Lane, 6700 block, Sept. 27. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 7300 block, 1:15 p.m. Sept. 27. A man reported he was approached at a gas pump by a man who displayed a gun and demanded money and jewelry. The assailant stole jewelry before fleeing. No one injured.
Ellicott City
Dee Jay Drive, 4100 block, Sept. 28-29. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Brightlight Place, 7900 block, 5:30 a.m. Sept. 27. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Hale Haven Drive, 4700 block, Sept. 25-26. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Normandy Woods Drive, 3100 block, Sept. 23-24. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Town and Country Boulevard, 8700 block, Sept. 23-24. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Oak West Drive, 3300 block, Sept. 20-24. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Stebbing Way, 9100 block, Sept. 29-30. 2017 black Dodge Charger Hellcat stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 9400 block, Sept. 29-30. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
All Saints Road, 9200 block, 5:10 a.m. Sept. 29. 2010 black Ford F-150 stolen.
Ice Crystal Drive, 8300 block, 10:50 p.m. Sept. 28. An employee reported two men with their faces partially covered entered a business as it was closing. One displayed a handgun and demanded cash. The employee complied and the assailants fled. No one injured.
Washington Street, 8800 block, Sept. 28. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 9800 block, Sept. 27-28. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
— Compiled by Allana Haynes