Howard County police news from Sept. 24-Oct. 1

Merriweather Drive and Symphony Woods Road, 11:58 p.m. Sept. 24. A man reported he was approached by a male teenager who grabbed his wallet and stole it before fleeing. Approximately an hour later, police located a vehicle that had just been reported stolen in Columbia and stopped it in West Friendship. Inside the vehicle police found the stolen wallet. The driver was arrested and charged with robbery, motor vehicle theft and related charges. No one was injured in the incidents.