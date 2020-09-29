Howard County police news from Sept. 18-25

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Dobbin Road, 6400 block, Sept. 24. Tools stolen from vehicle.
Soft Shade Way, 6200 block, 5:56 a.m. Sept. 23. Vehicle break-in; nothing reported stolen.
Emersons Reach, 9100 block, Sept. 22. Red Polaris Slingshot three-wheel motorcycle stolen.
Hastings Drive, 9600 block, Sept. 21-22. Airbags stolen from three vehicles.
Woodpark Lane, 7600 block, Sept. 19. 2014 black Dodge Charger stolen.
West Columbia
Hesperus Drive, 5300 block, Sept. 19. Entry gained to an unsecured garage. Bicycle stolen.
Twin Rivers Road, 10500 block, Sept. 18-19. 2006 White Dodge Caravan stolen.
Green Mountain Circle, 10800 block, 7:32 p.m. Sept. 18. A resident reported that upon entering his apartment, he found his roommate had been assaulted. Police responded and located the victim, who was transported to the hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing.
Elkridge/Jessup
Washington Boulevard, 7900 block, 9:06 p.m. Sept. 22. 2010 gray Toyota Camry stolen.
Guilford Road, 9900 block, Sept. 21-22. Airbags stolen from seven vehicles.
Thomas Stone, 6900 block, Sept. 21. 2005 Honda Odyssey stolen.
Hearthside Way, 7500 block, Sept. 20-21. Airbag stolen from vehicle.
Montgomery Road, 6100 block, Sept. 20. Credit cards stolen from vehicle.
Hearthside Way, 7600 block, Sept. 19-20. Airbag stolen from vehicle.
Ellicott City
Cotoneaster Drive, 8400 block, Sept. 22-23. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Normandy Woods Drive, 3100 block, Sept. 21-22. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything was stolen.
Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 6:47 p.m. Sept. 19. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything was stolen.
Laurel/Savage
Baltimore Street, 8:09 p.m. Sept. 23. A man reported a male assaulted him and stole his phone before fleeing on foot. A second male fled in a vehicle. No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
North Laurel Road, 9000 block, Sept. 22. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Foxborough Drive, 8500 block, Sept. 21-22. Airbag stolen from vehicle.