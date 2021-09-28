xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Howard County police news from Sept. 17-24

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Sep 28, 2021 5:29 AM

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.

East Columbia

Early Spring Way, 9700 block, Sept. 23-24. 2016 white Honda CR-V and 2017 blue Honda Civic stolen.

Advertisement

Rumsey Road, 9100-9200 block, Sept. 19-22. Catalytic converters stolen from four vehicles.

Monarch Mills Way, 7500 block, Sept. 14-19. Handgun stolen from vehicle.

Advertisement
Advertisement

West Columbia

Harpers Farm Road, 5400 block, 8:04 p.m. Sept. 23. Police responded to Howard County General Hospital for a man with cut wounds that weren’t life-threatening. Police learned an altercation occurred at the Harper’s Choice Village Center and the man was cut. Police do not believe it was random. The investigation is ongoing.

[More Maryland news] Two adults charged with assault after fight at Carroll County youth football game

Little Patuxent Parkway, 10300 block, 7:21 p.m. Sept. 22. A store employee reported he approached a man who had stolen merchandise. The man then pepper sprayed and assaulted the employee before fleeing. No serious injuries reported.

High Beam Court, 10600 block, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Police responded to a report of shots fired during a fight involving a large group of juveniles. Police located shell casings in the area. No one was injured.

Swift Stream Place, 10300 block, Sept. 20. Tires stolen from vehicle.

Advertisement

New Country Lane, 11900 block, Sept. 16-17. 2014 white Nissan Rogue stolen.

Elkridge/Jessup

Guilford Road, 10500 block, Sept. 22-23. Catalytic converters stolen from multiple vehicles.

Ellicott City

Baltimore National Pike, 9300 block, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Sunglasses stolen from vehicle.

Montgomery Road, 4300 block, 4:15-5 p.m. Sept. 17. Wallet stolen from vehicle.

Laurel/Savage

Livery Lane, 9200 block, Sept. 22-23. Lincoln MKZ stolen.

Washington Boulevard, 10000 block, Sept. 22. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.

Sylvan Still Road, 9500 block, Sept. 21-22. 2012 black/white Honda CBR motorcycle stolen.

[More Maryland news] Two Baltimore men die in climbing accident in Spain

Pamela Way, 8400 block, Sept. 19. 2010 black Acura TL stolen.

Latest Howard County

Washington Boulevard, 10000 block, Sept. 16-17. Various items stolen from vehicle.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Howard County

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement