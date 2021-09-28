Howard County police news from Sept. 17-24

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Early Spring Way, 9700 block, Sept. 23-24. 2016 white Honda CR-V and 2017 blue Honda Civic stolen.
Rumsey Road, 9100-9200 block, Sept. 19-22. Catalytic converters stolen from four vehicles.
Monarch Mills Way, 7500 block, Sept. 14-19. Handgun stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Harpers Farm Road, 5400 block, 8:04 p.m. Sept. 23. Police responded to Howard County General Hospital for a man with cut wounds that weren’t life-threatening. Police learned an altercation occurred at the Harper’s Choice Village Center and the man was cut. Police do not believe it was random. The investigation is ongoing.
Little Patuxent Parkway, 10300 block, 7:21 p.m. Sept. 22. A store employee reported he approached a man who had stolen merchandise. The man then pepper sprayed and assaulted the employee before fleeing. No serious injuries reported.
High Beam Court, 10600 block, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Police responded to a report of shots fired during a fight involving a large group of juveniles. Police located shell casings in the area. No one was injured.
Swift Stream Place, 10300 block, Sept. 20. Tires stolen from vehicle.
New Country Lane, 11900 block, Sept. 16-17. 2014 white Nissan Rogue stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Guilford Road, 10500 block, Sept. 22-23. Catalytic converters stolen from multiple vehicles.
Ellicott City
Baltimore National Pike, 9300 block, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Sunglasses stolen from vehicle.
Montgomery Road, 4300 block, 4:15-5 p.m. Sept. 17. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Livery Lane, 9200 block, Sept. 22-23. Lincoln MKZ stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 10000 block, Sept. 22. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Sylvan Still Road, 9500 block, Sept. 21-22. 2012 black/white Honda CBR motorcycle stolen.
Pamela Way, 8400 block, Sept. 19. 2010 black Acura TL stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 10000 block, Sept. 16-17. Various items stolen from vehicle.