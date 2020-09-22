Howard County police news from Sept. 11-18

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Old Annapolis Road, 8900 block, Sept. 17. Catalytic converter stolen.
Monarch Mills Way, 7500 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 17. Police responded to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered a bullet had shattered the glass door of a residence. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Indian Camp Road, 9300 block, Sept. 14-15. Various items stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Green Mountain Circle, 10700 block, 2:15 p.m. Sept. 17. A man reported he was in a vehicle with an acquaintance when a male approached, displayed a gun and assaulted him. The assailant stole the man’s belongings before fleeing with the acquaintance. Police are investigating whether the incident was drug-related. The victim was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Whetstone Road, 5000 block, Sept. 16. 2016 Honda Accord stolen.
Hickory Ridge Road, 10300 block, Sept. 12-13. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Little Patuxent Parkway, 12000 block, Sept. 12-13. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Eight Bells Lane, 10900 block, Sept. 11. Entry gained to an attached garage. Two bicycles stolen.
Ellicott City
Brightwood Court, 8000 block, Sept. 17. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Holly Springs Court, 2500 block, Sept. 17. Tools stolen from vehicle.
Oak Green Court, 3000 block, Sept. 15-16. 2016 Toyota Camry stolen.
Honey Bee Court, 3300 block, Sept. 14. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Meadowbrook Lane, 5000 block, Sept. 13. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Freestate Drive, 8800 block, Sept. 16. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Price Manor Way, 10900 block, Sept. 15-16. Wheel locks stolen from vehicle.
Greenwood Place, 8800 block, 4:30 a.m. Sept. 14. Catalytic converters stolen from three vehicles.