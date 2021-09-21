Howard County police news from Sept. 10-17

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Old Dobbin Road, 6100 block, Sept. 15-16. 2010 gray Honda Accord stolen.
Tawney Bloom, 6300 block, 8:21 p.m. Sept. 15. Two female juveniles reported they were walking on a footpath when a man on a bicycle exposed himself to them.
Murray Hill Road, 7500 block, Sept. 15. 2015 BMW 325i stolen.
Tamar Drive, 8700 block, Sept. 15. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Thunder Hill Road, 5100 block, Sept. 15. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Dobbin Center Way, 6400 block, Sept. 14. Catalytic converters stolen from two vehicles.
Guilford Road, 9100 block, Sept. 10-14. Catalytic converters stolen from two vehicles.
Gentle Shade, 7000 block, 11:11 p.m. Sept. 13. Entry gained to residence through front door. Unknown if anything stolen.
Dobbin Center Way, 6400 block, Sept. 12-13. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Berger Road, 9200 block, Sept. 9-10. Catalytic converters stolen from three vehicles.
West Columbia
Raven Lane, 6900 block, Sept. 11. Vehicle break-in; unknown if anything stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Amberton Drive, 6600 block, Sept. 14-15. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Santa Barbara Road, 6600 block, Sept. 14-15. Catalytic converters stolen from two vehicles.
Guilford Road, 10100 block, Sept. 11. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Ellicott City
Randolph Way, 8100 block, Sept. 15. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Meadowbrook Lane, 5000 block, Sept. 11. Handicap placard stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Chaton Road, 9500 block, Sept. 13-14. Cash and masks stolen from vehicle.
Crest Road, 8000 block, Sept. 13-14. Gun stolen from vehicle.
Dapper Town Row, 9600 block, Sept. 13-14. 2014 gray Nissan Pathfinder stolen.
Queens Guard Court, 9500 block, Sept. 13-14. GMC Arcadia stolen and recovered.
Scaggsville Road, 10400 block, Sept. 13-14. 2021 black Ford F-150 stolen.
Freestate Drive, 8700 block, Sept. 13. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Light Moon Way, 8500 block, Sept. 11-12. Vehicle break-in; nothing reported stolen.
Park Avenue, 9600 block, Sept. 11-12. Vehicle break-in; nothing reported stolen.