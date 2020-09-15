Howard County police news from Sept. 4-11

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Browsing Deer, 6400 block, 1:45 p.m. Sept. 10. Police responded to a report that several people approached a residence, and a man who opened the front door of the residence was cut by one of the assailants, who then fled with the other people. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released. Police do not believe it was a random incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Rumsey Road, 9100 block, Sept. 9-10. Catalytic converters stolen from three vehicles.
Red Branch Road, 9100 block, Sept. 8. Catalytic converters stolen from vehicle.
Eaglebeak Row, 5500 block, Sept. 7-8. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything was stolen.
Quiet Hours, 6500 block, 9:43 p.m. Sept. 7. Police responded to a report of a male inside a vacant residence. Police located and arrested him.
Margave Mews, 5700 block, Sept. 5. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Hickory Ridge Road, 10400 block, Sept. 6. Entry gained to residence through a window. Laptop stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Washington Boulevard, 8200 block, Sept. 9. Blue/silver Ford Crown Victoria stolen.
Bayberry Court, 6400 block, Sept. 9. 2004 BMW 325i stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 7400 block, Sept. 7-8. Tools stolen from multiple vehicles.
Glasgow Avenue, 8000 block, Sept. 6. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Ellicott City
Centennial Lane, 3300 block, Sept. 8-9. 2014 black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle stolen.
Normandy Woods Drive, 3200 block, Sept. 7. 2019 Nissan Sentra stolen.
Court House Drive, 3400 block, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3. A man reported he was in his vehicle with an acquaintance when the acquaintance assaulted him and stole the vehicle. No one was injured. Police located the vehicle in another jurisdiction. The investigation is ongoing.
Laurel/Savage
Stebbing Way, 9000 block, Sept. 8-9. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Thamesmeade Road, 9100 block, Sept. 8-9. 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle stolen.
Traders Crossing, 9200 block, 11:47 p.m. Sept. 7. Police making a traffic stop discovered a loaded handgun in the vehicle. The driver was arrested.
Cissell Avenue, 9500 block, Sept. 4-5. Entry gained to detached garage by prying open the door. Landscaping equipment stolen.
Kings Post Court, 9300 block, Sept. 4-5. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Stephens Road, 8800 block, Sept. 2-3. Entry gained to construction trailer at a church by cutting the lock. Nothing reported stolen.