Howard County police news from Aug. 28-Sept. 4

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Stevens Forest Road, 5600 block, Aug. 29-30. Tags stolen from vehicle.
Cloudleap Court, 8700 block, Aug. 28. 2007 Ford van stolen.
Red Haven Road, 6300 block, 3:15 a.m. Aug. 28. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything was stolen.
Alexander Bell Drive, 6700 block, Aug. 27-28. Catalytic converters stolen from two vehicle.
West Columbia
Columbia Road, 5300 block, Sept. 2. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Columbia Road, 5100 block, 11:29 a.m. Sept. 2. Police responded to a report of a male entering two residences through unlocked doors. The male was located and arrested. Nothing was reported stolen.
Little Patuxent Parkway, 12100 block, 4:15 a.m. Aug. 30. A woman reported she was awoken to a male entering her residence. The male then fled without stealing anything. No signs of forced entry were observed.
Hickory Ridge Road, 10300 block, Aug. 29. Motorcycle stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Guilford Road, 9900 block, Sept. 2. 2018 black Mitsubishi Lancer stolen.
Green Tree Drive, 8100 block, Sept. 1-2. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Matchbox Alley, 7300 block, Aug. 30-31. Entry attempted to residence by prying open the front door. No entry made.
Ellicott City
Normandy Woods Drive, 3100 block, Aug. 30. Catalytic converter stolen.
Laurel/Savage
Barrel House Road, 9600 block, 11 p.m.-midnight. Sept. 1. Entry attempted to residence by prying open the front door. No entry made.
Livery Lane and Traders Crossing, 12:57 a.m. Aug. 30. A man who works as a security guard reported a male in a vehicle displayed a gun toward him before driving off. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Fens Hollow, 9400 block, Aug. 28. Burgundy Honda Pilot stolen.
Maier Road, 9000 block, Aug. 28. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything was stolen.