Howard County police news from Aug. 27-Sept. 3

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Tamar Drive, 8300 block, 12:30 p.m. Sept. 1. Entry gained to apartment by breaking the front door lock. Nothing reported stolen.
Dobbin Center Way, 6400 block, Aug. 31. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Goose Landing Circle, 8800 block, Aug. 30-31. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Thornton Woods Way, 9500 block, Aug. 26-27. Entry gained to detached shed. 2007 red/white Honda CR85R dirt bike stolen.
Gentle Shade, 7000 block, Aug. 22-27. 2016 gray Buick Encore stolen.
West Columbia
Governor Warfield Parkway, 10100 block, Aug. 31. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Elkridge/Jessup
Riggs Hill Road, 10600 block, Sept. 2. Tarp stolen from vehicle.
Rockburn Brach Park Road, 61050 block, Sept. 1. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Riggs Hill Road, 10600 block, Aug. 31. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Iron Bridge, 10600 block, Aug. 30. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Stayton Drive, 8200 block, Aug. 30. Catalytic converters stolen from two vehicles.
Washington Boulevard, 6600 block, Aug. 29-30. Entry gained to residence by breaking a window. Cash and an Apple Watch stolen.
Preston Court, 8200 block, Aug. 30. Catalytic converters stolen from three vehicles.
Santa Barbara Road, 6600 block, Aug. 28-29. Various items stolen from two vehicles.
Assateague Drive, 7300 block, 3:35 p.m. Aug. 27. Two people reported a man exposed himself to them inside a store. Police responded, located the man nearby and arrested him.
Ellicott City
Greenhaven Court, 3000 block, Sept. 1. Entry gained to residence by prying open the front door. Case, jewelry and purses stolen.
Laurel/Savage
Whiskey Bottom Road, 9100 block, Aug. 31-Sept. 1. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Price Manor Way, 10900 block, Aug. 30-31. 2019 black/red Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat stolen.
Sweet Cherry Lane, 8300 block, Aug. 26-27. Cash stolen from two vehicles.
Water Fall Drive, 8600 block, Aug. 26-27. Tools stolen from vehicle.