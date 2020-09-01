Howard County police news from Aug. 20-27

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Phelps Luck Drive, 5300 block, Aug. 25. Gray VW Golf GTI stolen.
McGaw Road, 8800 block, Aug. 22. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Oakland Mills Road, 5700 block, 10:23 a.m. Aug. 22. Police responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle in progress. Police located the male suspect in the area and arrested him.
West Columbia
Twin Rivers Road, 10100 block, Aug. 23. Blue motorcycle stolen.
Little Patuxent Parkway, 10300 block, 4:37 a.m. Aug. 22. A store employee reported a male entered the store and stole glasses. The assailant then pushed the employee as he fled. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Elkridge/Jessup
Washington Boulevard, 8600 block, 3:25 a.m. Aug. 27. 2004 white Honda Pilot stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 8200 block, Aug. 25. 2011 gray Kia Sedona stolen.
Hearthside Way, 7500 block, 3-7:30 p.m. Aug. 25. 2005 white GMC Safari stolen.
Marshalee Drive, 6100 block, Aug. 21. Laptops stolen from vehicle.
Millbury Court, 7160 block, Aug. 21. Multiple vehicle break-ins; unclear if anything was stolen.
Ellicott City
Otterbein Lane, 6000 block, Aug. 27. 2015 black Nissan Rogue stolen.
Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, 6:50 p.m. Aug. 25. A female reported a male exposed himself in the park.
Laurel/Savage
Evening Bird Lane, 9700 block, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24. A woman reported a male exposed himself to her as she was parking her vehicle.
Cherrybrook Court, 8300 block, Aug. 22-23. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Hidden Pool Court, 8700 block, Aug. 22-23. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Spring Blossom Court, 8300 block, Aug. 22-23. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 9700 block, Aug. 21. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.