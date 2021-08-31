Howard County police news from Aug. 20-27

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Stevens Forest Road, 5700 block, 11:56 p.m. Aug. 26. Police responded to a report of shots fired and discovered damage to a vehicle and building. No one injured.
Majors Lane, Aug. 24-25. Honda Accord stolen.
Oak Bush Terrace, 8400 block, Aug. 24-25. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Cloudleap Court, 8700 block, Aug. 23-24. Entry attempted to building by prying open the door. Unclear if entry was made.
Antrim Court, 5400 block, Aug. 23. Vehicle break-in; nothing reported stolen.
Gracious End Court, 9100 block, Aug. 23. Entry gained to residence by forcing open the front door. Cash and jewelry stolen.
High Tor Hill, 5300 block, Aug. 22-23. Vehicle break-in; unknown if anything stolen.
Lightspun Lane, 5600 block, Aug. 22-23. Vehicle break-in; unknown if anything stolen.
Queen Maria Court, 9000 block, Aug. 22-23. Bag stolen from vehicle.
Sheerock Court, 5600 block, Aug. 22-23. Medications stolen from vehicle.
Red Branch Road, 9000 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 21. 2005 gray Nissan Maxima stolen.
Stevens Forest Road, 5600 block, 9:03 p.m. Aug. 21. Police responded to a report of a cutting inside a residence. A man was transported to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Through investigation, police identified the person as an acquaintance of the man and arrested him.
Amherst Avenue, Beechwood Drive, Maple Avenue, Aug. 20-21. Multiple vehicle break-ins; nothing reported stolen.
Beechwood Drive, 6500 block, Aug. 20-21. 2013 Chevrolet Volt recovered.
Charles Edward Terrace, 6000 block, Aug. 20-21. Various items stolen from multiple vehicles.
Maple Avenue, 10000 block, Aug. 20-21. 2021 GMC Canyon recovered.
West Columbia
Berry Place, 8300 block, Aug. 26-27. Multiple vehicle break-ins; unclear if anything stolen.
South Maple Lawn Boulevard, 8200 block, Aug. 26-27. Various items stolen from multiple vehicles.
Little Patuxent Parkway, 10200 block, 1:09 a.m. Aug. 25. Two people reported they were approached at their vehicle by two men with their faces partially covered. The two complied and the assailants fled in the victims’ vehicle, a 2017 silver Infiniti Q60. No one was injured.
Hazel Thicket Drive, 6500 block, Aug. 23-24. 2018 white Toyota RAV4 stolen.
Mellow Wine Way, 6400 block, Aug. 23-24. Various items stolen from four vehicles.
Mellow Wine Way, 6400 block, Aug. 23-24. 2016 red Mazda stolen.
Towering Oak Path, 6600 block, Aug. 23-24. Entry gained to three vehicles inside an attached garage. Nothing reported stolen.
Hickory Ridge Road, 10400 block, Aug. 20-21. 2014 black Lexus LS 460 stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Washington Boulevard, 7300 block, Aug. 26. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 7300 block, Aug. 24-25. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 7300 block, Aug. 24. Catalytic converters stolen from vehicle.
Park Place, 6900 block, Aug. 23-24. Vehicle break-in; nothing reported stolen.
Hearthside Way, 7600 block, Aug. 22-23. 2020 black and white Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle stolen.
Magnolia Avenue, 6900 block, Aug. 22-23. Black Nissan Rogue stolen from an attached garage.
Magnolia Avenue, 6900 block, Aug. 22-23. Various items stolen from multiple vehicles.
Santa Barbara Road, 6600 block, Aug. 20-23. Catalytic converters stolen from three vehicles.
Roosevelt Boulevard, 7400 block, 5:15-8 a.m. Aug. 20. Entry gained to business. Cash and other items stolen. No signs of forced entry observed.
Patuxent Range Road, 8200 block, Aug. 19-20. Catalytic converters stolen from three vehicles.
Ellicott City
North Chatham Road, 3300 block, Aug. 24. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Wheaton Way, 3100 block, Aug. 23. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Canterbury Riding, 9100 block, Aug. 26. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Freestate Drive, 8700 block, Aug. 25-26. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Squires Court, 9400 block, Aug. 23-24. A man reported he met with an acquaintance who displayed a handgun and stole his cellphone and wallet before fleeing. No one was injured.
Whiskey Run, 9700 block, Aug. 18-21. 1996 green Honda Accord stolen.
Maier Road, 9000 block, Aug. 18-20. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.