Howard County police news from Aug. 13-20

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Berger Road, 9200 block, 9:08 p.m. Aug. 19. Entry gained to a storage unit by cutting fencing. Unclear if anything was stolen.
McGaw Court, 8900 block, Aug. 17. Catalytic converter stolen.
Cradlerock Way, 7200 block, 2:08 a.m. Aug. 17. Two men reported they were at a gas station when approached by four males. The assailants assaulted one of the men and displayed a gun at the other before stealing the vehicle, a 2016 black Nissan Maxima. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Twin Knolls Road, 5400 block, Aug. 14-15. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Berger Road, 9200 block, Aug. 12-16. Entry gained to seven storage units. Unclear if anything was stolen.
West Columbia
Twin Rivers Road, 10100 block, early August-Aug. 18. 2015 red/black Yamaha FZ6R motorcycle stolen.
Wooded Way, 5400 block, Aug. 17. Entry gained to vacant residence through rear door. Blanket stolen. No forced entry was observed.
Elkridge/Jessup
Washington Boulevard, 8200 block, Aug. 17-18. Entry gained to a storage unit by cutting the lock. Various items stolen.
Lark Brown Road, 8200 block, 1:08 p.m. Aug. 15. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Ellicott City
Brightlight Place, 7900 block, Aug. 20. Handicap placard stolen from vehicle.
Pine Orchard Lane, 3200 block, Aug. 20. Catalytic converter stolen.
North Chatham Road, 3300 block, Aug. 19. 2014 Chevrolet Cruze stolen.
Laurel/Savage
Baltimore Street, 9100 block, 5:09 a.m. Aug. 20. Two adults reported they were awakened in their residence by a male with his face partially covered who displayed a gun and demanded money. The intruder stole a wallet before fleeing. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Davis Road, 9300 block, Aug. 20. Entry gained to property by cutting a hole in the fence. Attempted theft of an ATV. Nothing reported stolen.
Freestate Drive, 8800 block, Aug. 17. 2019 red Kia Soul stolen.