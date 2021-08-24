Howard County police news from Aug. 13-20

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Berger Road, 9200 block, Aug. 18-19. Catalytic converters stolen from vehicle.
Melting Shadows Lane, 7000 block, Aug. 18. 2007 silver/gold Honda Odyssey stolen.
Dobbin Road, 6500 block, Aug. 16. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Dobbin Road, 6600 block, 12:36 a.m. Aug. 15. Entry attempted to business by breaking walls.
West Columbia
Wincopin Circle, 10200 block, 8:35 a.m. Aug. 16. A woman reported she was walking on the footpath near the Columbia Lakefront when she was approached by a man who displayed a sharp object, threatened her and called her a racial slur. The woman fled and was uninjured. Through investigation, police identified the man and arrested him.
Little Patuxent Parkway, 10600 block, Aug. 14. Entry gained to business by forcing open a door. Cash stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Jenmar Road, 8000 block, Aug. 19. Bag stolen from vehicle.
Duckeys Run, 6000 block, Aug. 18-19. Rims stolen from vehicle.
Park Forest Circle, 6500 block, Aug. 18-19. Entry gained to house through an unlocked garage. Money stolen.
Dorsey Run Road, 7100 block, Aug. 17. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 8100 block, 4-10:40 p.m. Aug. 16. 2021 red Honda CBR300R stolen.
Old Waterloo Road, 6700 block, 2:42 p.m. Aug. 16. A woman reported an acquaintance and another person assaulted her and stole her cellphone before fleeing. No serious injuries reported.
Furnace Avenue, 5600 block, Aug. 14. Entry attempted to residence through a front window.
Ellicott City
North Chatham Road, 3300 block, Aug. 19. Two vehicle break-ins; unclear if anything stolen.
West Spring Drive, 3100 block, Aug. 19. Credit cards stolen from vehicle.
Town and Country Boulevard, 8700 block, Aug. 18-19. 2013 silver Infinity G37 stolen.
West Spring Drive, 3100 block, Aug. 18. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Meadowbrook Lane, 4900 block, Aug. 13. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Yorkshire Drive, 4500 block, Aug. 12-13. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Foundry Street, 8600 block, 4:56 p.m. Aug. 19. Entry gained to restaurant that is currently closed for construction. Property damaged. Nothing reported stolen.
Maier Road, 9000 block, Aug. 17-18. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Madison Avenue, 9300 block, Aug. 16. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Naylor Avenue, 9900 block, Aug. 12-13. Various items stolen from vehicle.