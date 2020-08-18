Howard County police news from Aug. 6-13

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Oak Hall Lane, 6800 block, Aug. 13. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Cobblefield Drive, 8600 block, Aug. 11-12. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Old Dobbin Lane, 6100 block, 10:57 a.m. Aug. 10. Police responded to a report of a male who exposed himself to a customer and employee before fleeing.
Woodpark Lane, 7600 block, Aug. 9. Tools stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Barrow Downs, 11400 block, Aug. 13. Sunglasses stolen from vehicle.
Dovecote Drive, 6500 block, Aug. 8-10. Entry gained to a shed by cutting the lock. Tools stolen.
Columbia Road, 5400 block, Aug. 8-9. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Warfield Place, 10800 block, Aug. 6-7. A resident reported a person entered his home overnight and stole a bicycle, vehicle keys and a vehicle. The vehicle was located in a neighboring jurisdiction and one person was arrested.
Wilde Lake Village Center, 9-10 p.m. Aug. 6. A man reported he was approached by five males who assaulted him and stole his cellphone and personal identification before fleeing. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Elkridge/Jessup
Assateague Drive, 7300 block, Aug. 10. 2005 Scion tC stolen.
Old Washington Lane, 6100 block, Aug. 10. Tags stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 7300 block, Aug. 10. Catalytic converter stolen.
Pine Tree Road, 8600 block, 10:47 p.m. Aug. 10. A man reported an acquaintance threatened him and pointed a gun at him. No one was injured. Police responded, arrested the assailant and recovered the gun.
Wye Avenue, 5400 block, Aug. 6-7. Generator stolen from vehicle.
Old Washington Road, 5900 block, 7:10-7:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Entry gained to a church through an unsecured window. Laptops stolen.
Ellicott City
Cotoneaster Drive, 8400 block, Aug. 8-9. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Lynn Buff Court, 9500 block, Aug. 11. Catalytic converters stolen from vehicle.
Covered Wagon Drive, 9700 block, 2:23 p.m. Aug. 11. White Ram ProMaster van stolen.
North Laurel Road, 9000 block, Aug. 9-10. A resident reported his vehicle had several bullet holes in it. Police responded and located shell casings in the area. No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
North Laurel Road, 9500 block, Aug. 9. 2004 Ford Econoline van stolen.
Latest Howard County
Freestate Drive, 8800 block, 1-6 p.m. Aug. 8. 2014 gray Mercedes-Benz CLS 550 stolen.