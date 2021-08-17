Howard County police news from Aug. 6-13

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Route 108 and Lark Brown Road, 2:54 a.m. Aug. 13. Police located a vehicle stopped in the roadway and found the driver asleep. The driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. A loaded handgun was also located inside the vehicle.
Wood Stove Lane, 5200 block, Aug. 11-12. Entry attempted to residence through a window.
Gerwig Lane, 9500 block, Aug. 10-11. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Kilimanjaro Road, 9400 block, Aug. 7-8. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
West Columbia
Little Patuxent Parkway, 10300 block, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 9. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Cedar Lane, 5700 block, 3:30 a.m. Aug. 9. Police responded to a hospital for a report of a 16-year-old male who walked in with serious stab wounds. Police are investigating where and when the assault took place.
Vantage Point Road, 5400 block, Aug. 5-6. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Ellicott City
Town and Country Boulevard, 8800 block, 3:59 p.m. Aug. 8. An apartment complex employee reported he was doing maintenance work in an apartment when a resident threatened him with knives and chased him. No one was injured. Police responded and, after several hours of the person refusing to exit the apartment, arrested him without incident.
Laurel/Savage
Washington Boulevard, 9600 block, 1:12 a.m. Aug. 10. An employee reported two men with their faces partially covered entered the store. One man assaulted the employee and demanded cash. The employee complied. The men also stole other items before fleeing. No one was injured.
Latest Howard County
Whiskey Bottom Road, 9100 block, Aug. 5-6. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.