xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Howard County police news from July 30-Aug. 6

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Aug 11, 2020 5:00 AM

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.

East Columbia

Centre Park Drive, 8800 block, 9:23 a.m. Aug. 6. Police responded to a report of a male exposing himself in his vehicle while in the parking lot of a shopping center. Police located and arrested him.

Advertisement

Hidden Cove, 7300 block, Aug. 3-4. Vehicle break-in, nothing reported stolen.

Stevens Forest Road, 5600 block, July-Aug. 4. Entry attempted to a residence by removing a window screen. No entry gained.
Advertisement

Stevens Forest Road, 5600-5800 block, Aug. 2-3. Cash stolen from eight vehicles.

[More Maryland news] Major gas explosion levels Northwest Baltimore homes, killing one and seriously injuring others

Sweetwind Place, 5700 block, Aug. 2. 2016 Yamaha R6 motorcycle stolen.

Stanford Boulevard, 8800 block, Aug. 1. BMW stolen.

Stanford Boulevard, 8900 block, July 31-Aug. 1. 2012 BMW 750 stolen.

Stevens Forest Road, 5700 block, July 30-31. Tires stolen from vehicle.

West Columbia

Wood Elves Way, 11100 block, 4:16 p.m. Aug. 5. Entry gained to an open garage. Nothing stolen.

[More Maryland news] Agencies investigating Northwest Baltimore gas explosion, but answers could take awhile

Little Patuxent Parkway and Wincopin Circle, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4. A man reported he got into a verbal altercation with several people in a vehicle. One of the people displayed a handgun and threatened him before the vehicle drove off. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.

Gramercy Place, 10600 block, 11:56 a.m. Aug. 4. An apartment complex employee located a male inside a vacant apartment without permission. The male then fled. Nothing was reported stolen.

Green Mountain Circle, 10800 block, 4:13 a.m. Aug. 4. A man reported he was approached by a male who displayed a handgun and threatened him. The male then fled and dropped the gun, which was located and determined to be a replica. No one was injured.

Town Center Avenue, 10000 block, Aug. 1. Motorcycle stolen.

Harpers Farm Road, 5500 block, July 31-Aug. 1. Hyundai Tucson stolen.

[More Maryland news] Northwest Baltimore gas explosion: a timeline of events

Brook Way, 5200 block, July 30-31. Blue and red Suzuki motorcycle stolen.

Advertisement

Elkridge/Jessup

Washington Boulevard, Aug. 6. Catalytic converters stolen from vehicle.

Washington Boulevard, 8100 block, Aug. 2. Tag stolen from vehicle.

Ellicott City

Baltimore National Pike, 8500 block, 4:46 a.m. Aug. 3. Entry gained to business by breaking a rear glass door. Cash and jewelry stolen.

Town and Country Boulevard, 9000 block, 7:03 p.m. Aug. 2. Police responded to a local hospital where a man reported he had been accidentally shot by an acquaintance. The male was treated and released. The investigation in ongoing.

[More Maryland news] Postal Service reviewing staffing following complaints of mail delays in Baltimore area

Globe Drive, 10300 block, Aug. 2. Credit cards stolen from vehicle.

Laurel/Savage

Mountain Laurel Way, 9700 block, 4:13 a.m. Aug. 7. Headphones stolen from vehicle.

Washington Boulevard, 10000 block, 1:33 p.m. Aug. 5. Tags stolen from vehicle.

Latest Howard County

Foxborough Drive, 8500 block, July 30-31. Tires stolen from vehicle.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement