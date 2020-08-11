Howard County police news from July 30-Aug. 6

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Centre Park Drive, 8800 block, 9:23 a.m. Aug. 6. Police responded to a report of a male exposing himself in his vehicle while in the parking lot of a shopping center. Police located and arrested him.
Hidden Cove, 7300 block, Aug. 3-4. Vehicle break-in, nothing reported stolen.
Stevens Forest Road, 5600 block, July-Aug. 4. Entry attempted to a residence by removing a window screen. No entry gained.
Stevens Forest Road, 5600-5800 block, Aug. 2-3. Cash stolen from eight vehicles.
Sweetwind Place, 5700 block, Aug. 2. 2016 Yamaha R6 motorcycle stolen.
Stanford Boulevard, 8800 block, Aug. 1. BMW stolen.
Stanford Boulevard, 8900 block, July 31-Aug. 1. 2012 BMW 750 stolen.
Stevens Forest Road, 5700 block, July 30-31. Tires stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Wood Elves Way, 11100 block, 4:16 p.m. Aug. 5. Entry gained to an open garage. Nothing stolen.
Little Patuxent Parkway and Wincopin Circle, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4. A man reported he got into a verbal altercation with several people in a vehicle. One of the people displayed a handgun and threatened him before the vehicle drove off. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Gramercy Place, 10600 block, 11:56 a.m. Aug. 4. An apartment complex employee located a male inside a vacant apartment without permission. The male then fled. Nothing was reported stolen.
Green Mountain Circle, 10800 block, 4:13 a.m. Aug. 4. A man reported he was approached by a male who displayed a handgun and threatened him. The male then fled and dropped the gun, which was located and determined to be a replica. No one was injured.
Town Center Avenue, 10000 block, Aug. 1. Motorcycle stolen.
Harpers Farm Road, 5500 block, July 31-Aug. 1. Hyundai Tucson stolen.
Brook Way, 5200 block, July 30-31. Blue and red Suzuki motorcycle stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Washington Boulevard, Aug. 6. Catalytic converters stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 8100 block, Aug. 2. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Ellicott City
Baltimore National Pike, 8500 block, 4:46 a.m. Aug. 3. Entry gained to business by breaking a rear glass door. Cash and jewelry stolen.
Town and Country Boulevard, 9000 block, 7:03 p.m. Aug. 2. Police responded to a local hospital where a man reported he had been accidentally shot by an acquaintance. The male was treated and released. The investigation in ongoing.
Globe Drive, 10300 block, Aug. 2. Credit cards stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Mountain Laurel Way, 9700 block, 4:13 a.m. Aug. 7. Headphones stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 10000 block, 1:33 p.m. Aug. 5. Tags stolen from vehicle.
Foxborough Drive, 8500 block, July 30-31. Tires stolen from vehicle.