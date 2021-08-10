Howard County police news from July 30-Aug. 6

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Merryrest Road, 9400 block, Aug. 5. Entry gained to residence through a window. Video game console stolen. No signs of forced entry observed.
Standon Place, 9500 block, Aug. 4-5. 2008 Mercedes-Benz ML350 stolen.
Woodside Court, 6300 block, Aug. 4-5. Tag stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Little Patuxent Parkway, 11500 block, Aug. 2-5. Gray Jeep Cherokee stolen.
Ellicott City
Baltimore National Pike, 9300 block, Aug. 3. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Longview Drive, 9700 block, Aug. 3. Honda Odyssey stolen.
Ellicott Center Drive, 3400 block, Aug. 2. Tags stolen from vehicle.
Sybert Drive, 9100 block, Aug. 1. 2015 black Lexus RX 350 stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Maidstone Place, 7200 block, Aug. 4. Cash stolen from vehicle.
Cove Point Way, 7500 block, Aug. 3. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Ducketts Lane, 6200 block, Aug. 2. Cash stolen from vehicle.
Montgomery Road, 7200 block, July 31. Cleaning equipment stolen from vehicle.
Old Waterloo Road, 6400 block, 9:19 p.m. July 31. Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and determined it had been reported stolen in a neighboring jurisdiction. Police also located a located handgun in the vehicle. The driver was arrested.
Washington Boulevard, 8800 block, 5:05 p.m. July 30. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Washington Avenue, 9600 block, Aug. 5-6. 2020 white BMW X7 stolen.
Greenwood Place, 8800 block, Aug. 4-5. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Spratley Avenue, 9600 block, Aug. 2. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Bourbon Street, 9100 block, Aug. 1-2. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Whiskey Run, 9700 block, Aug. 1-2. 2015 burgundy Acura ILX stolen.
— Compiled by Allana Haynes