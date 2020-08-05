xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Howard County police news from July 23-30

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Aug 05, 2020 5:00 AM

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.

East Columbia

Cradlerock Way, 7100 block, 8:30 p.m. July 30. A woman reported she was approached by four males whose faces were partially covered demanding her belongings. The assailants stole her cellphone and bag before fleeing. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.

Stevens Forest Road, 5600 block, July 30. Entry gained to residence by cutting window screens. It is unclear if anything was stolen.

Thunder Hill Road, 5300 block, July 25. Sunglasses stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia

Woodlot Road, 5300 block, 10:12 a.m. July 29. Cash stolen from vehicle.

Little Patuxent Parkway, 10600 block, 6:13 a.m. July 24. Entry gained to two businesses in an office building by prying open the door. Nothing reported stolen.

Elkridge/Jessup

Old Waterloo Road, 6400 block, 5:49 p.m. July 28. A store employee reported two males stole merchandise and then assaulted her and stole her cellphone before fleeing. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.

Washington Boulevard, 8800 block, July 17. Car part stolen from vehicle.

Ellicott City

Town and Country Boulevard, 9100 block, July 30. Various items stolen from vehicle.

Town and Country Boulevard, 8900 block, July 30. 2017 black Hyundai Elantra stolen.

Laurel/Savage

2nd Street, 9400 block and 3rd Street, 9300 block, July 25-26. Vehicle break-in, unclear if anything was stolen.

