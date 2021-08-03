Howard County police news from July 23-30

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Stevens Forest Road, 5800 block, July 29. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Dobbin Center Way, 6400 block, July 28. E-ZPass stolen from vehicle.
Eden Brook Drive, 7200 block, July 28. Credit cards stolen from vehicle.
Minstrel Way, 7000 block, July 27. Medical marijuana stolen from vehicle.
Red Branch Road, 9000 block, July 26. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Columbia Gateway Drive, 6700 block, July 22-23. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Harriet Tubman Lane, 8000 block, July 26-27. Entry gained to building under renovation. Damage reported, but nothing reported stolen. No signs of forced entry observed.
Eliots Oak Road, 5200 block, July 26. Two vehicle break-ins; unclear if anything stolen.
Rivendell Lane, 5200 block, July 25-26. 2007 blue BMW stolen.
Ellicott City
Chapel View Road, 8500 block, July 25-26. 2019 Subaru Legacy stolen.
Montgomery Run Road, 8300 block, July 25. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Elkridge/Jessup
Guilford Road, 10500 block, July 26. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Guilford Road, 10800 block, July 26. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Pine Avenue, 6100 block, 11:36 a.m. July 24. A teenage male reported two men entered a business without permission and assaulted him before fleeing. Police responded, located one man and arrested him. No serious injuries reported.
Washington Boulevard, 8500 block, July 23. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Meadowridge Center Drive, 6000 block, July 17-18. Entry gained to vacant business through an unsecured door. Nothing reported stolen.
Laurel/Savage
Royal Path Cove, 9400 block, July 22-23. Black Nissan Altima stolen.
Bursa Road, 9100 block, July 16-20. 1998 Mercedes-Benz S500 stolen and recovered.