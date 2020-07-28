Howard County police news from July 16-23

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Early Spring Way, 9700 block, July 23. Vehicle break-in, unclear if anything was stolen.
Bright Dawn Court, 5200 block, July 21-22. Tires stolen from vehicle.
White Acre Road, 9600 block, July 18-19. 2018 maroon Toyota Camry stolen.
Honeycomb Gate, 6100 block, July 16-17. Rear window of residence broken. No entry gained.
West Columbia
Harpers Farm Road, 5400 block, 8:13 p.m. July 21. A man reported he met up with three males who entered his vehicle, threatened him with pocket knives and demanded his belongings. The man complied. No one was injured. Police responded and arrested the three assailants. Police believe the incident was drug-related.
Elkridge/Jessup
Dorsey Run Road, 7100 block, July 22. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Montevideo Road, 7500 block, July 22. 2009 light blue Hyundai Accent stolen.
Alexander Lawson, 6800 block, 7:47 p.m. July 21. A man reported he placed an ad online to sell a motorcycle and advised a prospective buyer to meet him at his residence. A woman arrived and forced her way into the residence and demanded cash. The woman and two additional females then assaulted him and stole cash before fleeing in a vehicle. No serious injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
Ducketts Lane, 7100 block, July 21. Tags stolen from vehicle.
Main Street, 5800 block, July 21. 2004 champagne Chevrolet 1500 stolen.
Deep Run Parkway, 6500 block, July 19-20. 2013 Suzuki 600 motorcycle stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 6500 block, July 17. Checks stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Windsor Walk Court, 11300 block, 2:40 a.m. July 23. Ice skates stolen from vehicle.
Bishop Gate Lane, 11300 block, July 22-23. Entry gained to an unsecured garage. Generator stolen.
River Island Drive, 8900 block, July 20. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Gorman and Leishear Road, 10:24 p.m. July 19. Police located a vehicle reported stolen and attempted to stop it. After a short vehicle pursuit, the vehicle stopped and the driver was arrested.
High Ridge Road, 10100 block, July 19. AirPods and laptop stolen from vehicle.
Price Manor Way, 10900 block, July 16-17. Tires stolen from vehicle.