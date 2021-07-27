Howard County police news from July 16-23

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Thunder Hill Road, 5600 block, July 20-21. 2011 Infiniti G37 stolen and recovered.
Summer Park Court, 9700 block, July 16-17. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Blade Green Lane, 8900 block, July 16. White Toyota RAV4 stolen.
Tamar Drive, 900 block, July 15-16. Catalytic converters stolen from two vehicles.
West Columbia
Smooth Meadow Way, 5300 block, July 21. Entry gained to residence through a sliding glass door. Jewelry and clothing stolen. No signs of forced entry observed.
Hayshed Lane, 8700 block, July 19. 2013 black Honda Gold Wing motorcycle stolen.
Twin Rivers Road, 10400 block, July 19. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Ellicott City
Normandy Woods, 3200 block, July 20-21. Credit cards stolen from vehicle.
Oakton Lane, 8400 block, July 19-20. 2008 white Ford E-250 stolen.
Baltimore National Pike, 9200 block, 4:40 a.m. July 19. Entry gained to business by breaking the front glass door. Cash stolen.
Old Annapolis Road, 9600 block, July 16. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Wheaton Way, 3100 block, July 15-16. Credit cards and ID stolen from vehicle.
Elkridge/Jessup
Business Parkway, 6700 block, July 22. Airbags stolen from vehicle.
Athol Avenue, 6700 block, July 21. Entry gained to detached garage. Landscaping equipment stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 7300 block, July 17-21. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Iron Bridge Road, 10600 block, July 20-21. Catalytic converters stolen from two vehicles.
Meadowridge Center Drive, 6000 block, July 17-18. Entry gained to vacant business through an unsecured door. Nothing reported stolen.
Laurel/Savage
Larkin Road, 8700 block, July 21-22. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Bridle Path Lane, 9600 block, 1:30-4:40 a.m. July 21. 2015 silver Hyundai Tucson stolen.
Bursa Road, 9100 block, July 16-20. 1998 Mercedes-Benz S500 stolen and recovered.
Latest Howard County
Washington Boulevard, 9700 block, 2:46 p.m. July 19. A woman reported she met with an acquaintance who displayed a handgun, assaulted her and stole cash before fleeing. No serious injuries reported.