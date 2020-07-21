Howard County police news from July 9-16

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Setting Sun Way, 7400 block, 11 p.m. July 16. Two adults reported that they were in a vehicle when an acquaintance approached them, attempted to open the door and threatened them. The adults then reported that they drove off and the acquaintance shot at the vehicle, striking it. No one was injured. Police responded, located the person nearby and arrested him after a short vehicle pursuit.
Minstrel Way, 7100 block, 11:49 p.m. July 15. Police responded to a report of a stolen Chevrolet van. Police located the vehicle nearby and arrested a person.
Broken Land Parkway, 9600 block, July 15. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Macomber Lane, 9400 block, July 13-14. 2009 Ford Focus stolen.
Old Annapolis Road, 9000 block, July 13-14. Catalytic converters stolen from four vehicles.
Snowden River Parkway, 9000 block, 2:24 p.m. July 11. An employee reported that a male pushed a shopping cart into her and stole merchandise before fleeing. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Early April Way, 8900 block, July 9-10. Tires stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Twin Rivers Road, 10100 block, July 11-13. 2011 red Honda Accord stolen.
Little Patuxent Parkway, 10600 block, 12:11 p.m. July 11. Business entered. Cash stolen. The robber is believed to have entered another business suite in the office building but nothing was reported stolen.
Hesperus Drive, 5300 block, 11:43 p.m. July 10. Vehicle break-in, unclear what if anything was stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Pocomoke Avenue, 7800 block, 10:02 a.m. July 16. An adult female reported that a male approached her vehicle and exposed himself before fleeing.
Washington Boulevard, 7300 block, 7:05 p.m. July 15. Gray Mercedes-Benz stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 6600 block, July 13. Hyundai Accent stolen.
Gateway Overlook Drive, 8200 block, 5:44 p.m. July 13. Two employees reported that two males with their faces partially covered stole two cellphones and exited the store. When the employees confronted them, the robbers assaulted them and one implied a weapon before fleeing. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Washington Boulevard, 8400 block, 6:53 p.m. July 12. Business property entered by climbing a fence. Nothing reported stolen.
Furnace Avenue, 5600 block, 1:15-2:20 p.m. July 12. Entry gained to an open garage. Sneakers stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 6200 block, July 12. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Guilford Road, 9900 block, July 11. Tag and E-ZPass stolen from vehicle.
Ellicott City
Baltimore National Pike, 9200 block, July 16. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Mayfair Circle, 7900 block, 3:51 a.m. July 12. Cash and change stolen from three vehicles.
Susies Way, 9600 block, July 12. Money orders stolen from vehicle.
— Compiled by Allana Haynes