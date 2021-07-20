Howard County police news from July 9-16

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Snowden River Parkway, 9300 block, July 15. Seat cushions stolen from vehicle.
Stevens Forest Road, 5700 block, July 13-14. Tires stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Little Patuxent Parkway, 12000 block, July 13-14. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Cedar Lane, 5000 block, July 13. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Watch Chain Way, 5900 block, July 10. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Little Patuxent Parkway, 11400 block, July 9-10. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Ellicott City
Whitworth Way, 10000 block, July 14-15. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Split Rail Lane, 3500 block, July 12-13. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Paul Mill Road, 3900 block, 10:08 p.m. July 11. Entry attempted to residence by breaking a window.
Ashmede Drive, 9600 block, July 7-11. Entry gained to residence by forcing open a basement door. Jewelry stolen.
Kingscup Court, 4500 block, July 8-9. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Elkridge/Jessup
Assateague Drive, 7400 block, 12:09 a.m. July 16. A man reported he was approached by a man who demanded his valuables. The man complied and the assailant fled with cash and a cellphone.
Washington Boulevard, 6300 block, July 13. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Green Field Road, 6300 block, July 11-12. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Leaf Lane, 5700 block, July 8-9. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Port Capital Drive/Hearthside Way, July 7-8. Airbags stolen from multiple vehicles.
Toomey Lane, 6000 block, July 7-8. Hyundai Sonata stolen.
Laurel/Savage
Montpelier Road, 7500 block, 1:06 p.m. July 13. A man reported as he was exiting his vehicle, he was approached by three men who displayed a knife and demanded his car keys. The man complied and the three assailants fled in the vehicle. No one was injured. The vehicle was recovered in Alexandria, Virginia, and one man was arrested. Charges are pending.
Squires Court, 9400 block, July 13. Silver Kia Forte stolen.
All Saints Road, 9100 block, July 12. Red Dodge Caravan stolen.
Lynn Buff Court, 9500 block, July 12. Catalytic converters stolen from vehicle.
Canterbury Riding, 9600 block, July 11-12. Tools stolen from vehicle.
North Second Street, 10100 block, July 10. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Moonshine Hollow, 9000 block, July 8-9. Tools stolen from vehicle.
Latest Howard County
Washington Boulevard, 10000 block, July 7-8. Airbags stolen from multiple vehicles.