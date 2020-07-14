Howard County crime log for the week of July 6

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Good Hunters Ride, 6100 block, July 9. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Centre Park Drive, 8700 block, 4:28 a.m. July 8. Entry attempted to business by breaking front glass door. No entry gained.
Sleepsoft Circle, 7200 block, July 6-7. 2009 gray Pontiac Torrent stolen.
Dobbin Road, 6400 block, 3:42 p.m. July 6. Two men reported they were in their vehicle when approached by a male who displayed a handgun. The assailant entered the vehicle, stole cash and cellphones. He then fled with another male. No one was injured. Police are investigating.
Old Stone Court, 5300 block, 3:48 p.m. July 2. Police responded to a report of a male exposing himself. The male was arrested.
West Columbia
Bucksaw Court, 5400 block, July 7-8. Entry gained to an open attached garage. Two bicycles stolen.
Faulkner Ridge Circle, 10500 block, June 23-July 7. 2012 black BMW X5 stolen.
Trumpeter Road, 5400 block, 8:30 p.m. July 3. Two men reported they were approached by five males, one of whom displayed a handgun and demanded their belongings. The five assailants then assaulted the two men and stole a backpack before fleeing. No serious injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
Elkridge/Jessup
Old Waterloo Road, 6800 block, 1:27 a.m. July 9. Airbag stolen from vehicle.
Paragon Circle, 7800 block, July 7-8. Airbags stolen from four vehicles.
Patuxent Range Road, 8200 block, July 3-7. Catalytic converters stolen from vehicle.
Rockburn Branch Park Road, 6100 block, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 5. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Keeton Road, 8000 block, July 4. Entry attempted to a residence by breaking two side windows. No entry gained.
Ellicott City
Oak Green Court, 3000 block, July 8-9. Tools stolen from vehicle.
Village Crest Drive, 8100 block, July 7-8. Gray Yamaha motorcycle stolen.
Waterloo Road, 5600 block, 3:02 a.m. July 7. Entry attempted to a business by breaking the glass storefront. No entry gained.
Richards Valley Road, 5700 block, 2:52 a.m. July 7. Entry gained to a business by breaking a window. It is unclear if anything was stolen.
Baltimore National Pike, 8500 block, 11:08 p.m. July 6. Police making a traffic stop discovered two loaded handguns, and suspected marijuana in quantity indicative of distribution, in the vehicle. Both occupants were arrested.
Laurel/Savage
Crystal Drive, 8500 block, July 7-8. Airbags stolen from three vehicles.
Latest Howard County
Washington Boulevard, 9600 block, July 3. 2011 white Ford F-150 stolen.