Howard County police news from July 2-9

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Robert Oliver Place, 5800 block, 3:51 a.m. July 8. Entry attempted to business by breaking the front glass door.
Broken Lane Parkway, 9600 block, July 3. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Hyla Brook Road, 10000 block, 9:40 p.m. July 6. A man reported he was approached on a footpath in Wilde Lake Park by two males who assaulted him and attempted to steal items. The assailants then fled without stealing anything. No serious injuries reported.
Lee Farm Court, 4900 block, July 6. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Harpers Farm Road, 5100 block, July 3-6. 2012 black Honda Crosstour stolen.
Twin Rivers Road, 10500 block, June 30-July 3. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Rivendell Lane, 5200 block, July 1-2. Various items stolen from vehicle.
New Country Lane, 11900 block, June 30-July 1. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Ellicott City
University Boulevard, 6000 block, 2:51 a.m. July 7. Entry gained to business by breaking a window. Cash stolen.
Lee Farm Court, 4900 block, July 6. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Stony Creek Lane, 7600 block, July 6. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Town and Country Boulevard, 8800 block, 1:06 p.m. July 5. A resident reported a woman entered an apartment and left when observed. No signs of forced entry, and nothing reported stolen.
Patuxent Valley Lane, 10200 block, July 3. Tags stolen from vehicle.
Sonia Trail, 3400 block, July 3. Vehicle break-in; unknown if anything stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Hearthside Way, 7600 block, July 7-8. Air bags stolen from two vehicles.
Washington Boulevard, 7900-8100 block, July 7-8. Air bags stolen from multiple vehicles.
Patuxent Range Road, 8300 block, July 6-7. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Joann Khan Drive, 7000 block, July 6. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Riggs Hill Road, 10600 block, July 5-6. 2020. Truck stolen.
Laurel/Savage
Foxborough Drive, 8500 block, July 7-8. Air bags stolen from two vehicles.
Washington Boulevard, 10000 block, July 7-8. Air bags stolen from 15 vehicles.
Birkenhead Court, 8700 block, July 7. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Canterbury Riding, 9300 block, July 5-6. Tools stolen from vehicle.
North Laurel Road, 9500 block, 9:50 p.m. July 2. Video game console stolen from vehicle.