Howard County crime log for the week of June 29

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Broken Land Parkway, 9700 block, 8:06 p.m. July 1. A man reported he was approached on a footpath by several males who assaulted him and stole his wallet before fleeing. The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Quiet Hours, 6500 block, July 1. Tags stolen from vehicle.
Gray Sea Way, 6300 block, June 29. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Snowden River Parkway, 8200 block, 4:42 a.m. June 29. Entry gained to business by breaking a window. Cash stolen.
Old Dobbin Lane, 6100 block, 3:54 a.m. June 29. Entry gained to business by breaking a glass door. Nothing reported stolen.
Hingston Downs, 9600 block, June 27-28. Tools stolen from vehicle.
Stirling Bridge Drive, 9600 block, June 27-28. Door handle stolen from vehicle.
Ridgeview Drive, 9400 block, June 26. Red/white Honda stolen.
Stanford Boulevard, 8800 block, June 26. Pick-up cover stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Harpers Farm Road, 5400 block, 4 p.m. June 26. A teenager reported he was walking on a footpath when he was approached by two males who assaulted him and stole various items before fleeing. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Elkridge/Jessup
Washington Boulevard, 8000 block, 2:47 a.m. July 1. An employee reported a male with his face partially covered entered the lobby, implied a weapon and demanded cash. The employee complied and the assailant fled. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Darby Downs, 7200 block, July 1. Airbag stolen from vehicle.
Hearthside Way, 7500 block, June 30-July 1. Tires stolen from three vehicles.
Whisper Way, 5800 block, June 30-July 1. Airbags stolen from six vehicles.
Washington Boulevard, 6200 block, 2:01 a.m. June 30. Police responded to a reported breaking and entering in progress and located a person inside the business. The person was arrested.
Hearthside Way, 7600 block, June 29-30. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Joseph Scott Drive, 6000 block, June 29. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Guilford Road, 9900 block, June 28. Clothing stolen from vehicle.
Levering Avenue and River Road, June 28. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Montgomery Road, 6100 block, June 26-27. Entry gained to Rockburn Elementary School through a possibly unlocked window. Unclear if anything was stolen.
Hearthside Way, 7500 block, June 25-26. 2016 BMW motorcycle stolen.
Ellicott City
Normandy Woods Drive, 3200 block, 3:48 a.m. June 29. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything was stolen.
Bucks County Court, 3500 block, June 28. 2005 blue Toyota Tundra stolen.
Laurel/Savage
Washington Boulevard, 9500 block, 10:59 p.m. June 28. Entry gained to shed on the property by cutting the lock. Various items stolen.
Latest Howard County
Washington Boulevard, 9900 block, June 26-27. Airbag stolen from vehicle.