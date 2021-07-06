Howard County police news from June 25-July 2

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Stevens Forest Road, 5700 block, June 30-July 1. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Berger Road, 9200 block, June 29-30. Calipers stolen from vehicle.
Dobbin Road, 6400 block, 3:08 a.m. June 29. Entry gained to business by breaking a front window. Sunglasses stolen.
Lambskin Lane, 9000 block, 4:30 a.m. June 28. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Gerwig Lane, 9600 block, June 28. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Red Branch Road, 9000 block, June 28. U-Haul truck stolen.
Cloudleap Court, 8700 block, June 27-28. 2010 silver Honda Accord stolen.
Cloudleap Court, 8700 block, June 27-28. 2008 Lexus ES 350 stolen.
Woodpark Lane, 7600 block, June 26. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Eden Brook Drive, 7300 block, June 25. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Hickory Log Circle, 7300 block, June 24-25. Tires stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
New Country Lane, 11800 block, July 1. Multiple vehicle break-ins; unclear if anything stolen.
Jason Court, 10500 block, June 29. 1997 red Honda Accord stolen.
Harpers Farm Road, 5600 block, June 28-29. Black Honda Civic stolen.
Swift Stream Place, 10300-10400 block, June 28-29. Catalytic converters stolen from two vehicles.
Winding Star Circle, 5200 block, 4:44 a.m. June 28. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
April Journey, 5500 block, June 27. Black Toyota Highlander stolen.
Ellicott City
Charles Crossing, 6000 block, 12:36 a.m. July 1. Entry gained to pool area. No signs of forced entry observed.
Main Street, 8600 block, June 29-30. International Rollback tow truck stolen.
Stonehouse Drive, 8700 block, June 28-29. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Elkridge/Jessup
Patuxent Range Road, 8300 block, June 28. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Stayton Drive, 8200 block, June 28. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Washington Street, 8900 block, July 1. 2021 blue Honda Prelude stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 9900 block, June 28. Blue Range Rover stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 9900 block, June 26. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.