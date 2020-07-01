Howard County crime log for the week of June 22

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Dobbin Road, 6600 block, 8:32 p.m. June 25. Black Land Rover LR4 stolen.
Hayshed Lane, 8700 block, 3:19 p.m. June 25. Owner’s manual and registration stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Rivendell Lane, 5900 block, 7:34 p.m. June 24. Several teenagers reported that they were approached by a male who displayed a handgun and demanded their possessions. The male then assaulted two of the teenagers and stole several items before fleeing. Officers responded, located the male nearby and arrested him. Police recovered the handgun, which was determined to be a BB gun. No one was injured.
Green Mountain Circle, 10800 block, June 22. Entry gained to residence by breaking a rear door. Television stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Sandrise Court, 6200 block, 2:09 p.m. June 25. Handicap placard stolen from vehicle.
Old Washington Road, 6100 block, 9:58 a.m. June 24. A resident reported that two males with their faces partially covered entered her home through an open rear door. One displayed a handgun. Both males then fled. No one was injured and nothing was reported stolen.
Marshalee Drive, 6000 block, 2:43 a.m. June 24. Entry gained to business by breaking the front glass door. Nothing was reported stolen.
Green Drake Road, 7300 block. Entry gained to vacant residence several times in recent weeks. Nothing was reported stolen.
Laurel/Savage
Scaggsville Road, 11200 block, 12:13 a.m. June 24. Entry gained to business by breaking front glass door. Various items stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 10000 block, June 22. Phone stolen from vehicle.
Whiskey Run, 9700 block, June 22. 2007 Saturn Sky stolen.
— Compiled by Allana Haynes