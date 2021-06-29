Howard County police news from June 18-25

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Tamar Drive, 8800 block, June 24-25. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
White Mane, 5300 block, June 24. Credit cards stolen from vehicle.
Circling Hunter Drive, 4800 block, June 21. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Basket Ring Road, 9600 block, 2:38 a.m. June 21. A resident reported observing a man in his apartment. The man then fled with a video game console. Police responded, located the man and arrested him.
Monarch Mills Way, 7500 block, 9:30-10 p.m. June 19. A man reported an acquaintance assaulted him and stole cash and cigarettes. No serious injuries reported.
Dobbin Road, 6400 block, 3:08 p.m. June 18. Police responded to a report of a carjacking in which a man entered a vehicle occupied by a woman. The woman exited the vehicle and the man drove away, eventually crashing. Police located the man nearby and arrested him. No one was injured.
West Columbia
Little Patuxent Parkway, 11600 block, June 20. 2018 black Dodge Ram stolen.
Twin Rivers Road, 10500 block, 3:30 a.m. June 19. A woman reported she was awoken by a man in her home assaulting her. The man then fled. The woman reported he entered through an unlocked door and also stole cash. No serious injuries were reported.
Ellicott City
Court House Drive, 3400 block, June 21-22. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Elkridge/Jessup
Hearthside Way, 7500 block, June 23. Entry gained to residence. Electronics stolen. No signs of forced entry.
Troy Hill Drive, 7100 block, June 22. 2018 gray and black Kawasaki motorcycle stolen.
Pocomoke Avenue, 7800 block, 8:40 p.m. June 21. Police responded to a report of an altercation in which a man was cut. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. Through investigation, police identified the assailant and arrested him.
Washington Boulevard, 8500 block, June 19-21. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Lynn Buff Court, 9500 block, June 20-21. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Bursa and Maier Road, June 19-20. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Stebbing Way, 9000 block, June 19-20. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Thamesmeade Road, 9000 block, June 19-20. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Freestate Drive, 8700 block, June 17-18. Catalytic converters stolen from two vehicles.