Howard County and Columbia crime log

The following is compiled from police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Blue Wing Court, 4900 block, June 18-19 overnight. 2006 gold Honda CR-V, tags 3EF1876, stolen.
Tamar Drive, 8800 block, June 17. 2008 brown Subaru Outback, tags 9DKY13, stolen.
Cobblefield Drive, 8600 block, June 16-17 overnight. 2020 silver Honda Pilot, tags 8EF3443, stolen.
Gerwig Lane and Minstrel Way, June 15. Car battery stolen from vehicle.
Guilford Road, 8800 block, 10:16 p.m. June 14. Entry gained to Hammond High School through unknown means. Nothing reported stolen.
Gerwig Lane, 9400 block, June 12. 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer cab stolen.
West Columbia
Clarksville Pike, 9900 block, 3:30 p.m. June 17. Entry attempted to Department of Recreation and Parks building by prying open a rear window. No entry gained.
Wood Elves Way, 11100 block, 5 p.m. June 14. Entry gained to opened attached garage. Two bicycles stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Hearthside Way, 7600 block, June 15-16 overnight. Blue Suzuki motorcycle, Florida tags MKNB96, stolen.
Brookdale Drive, 7000 block, June 15. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Orchard Club Drive, 6300 block, June 14-15 overnight. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Landing Road and Ilchester Road, June 14. Vehicle break-in, unclear if anything was stolen
Ellicott City
Ilchester Road, at Baltimore County line, 8:30 p.m. June 18. A man reported he got into a confrontation with three males in a vehicle. The assailants then assaulted him and stole his cellphone before fleeing in the vehicle. No serious injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
Old Litchfield Lane, 7800 block, June 15. Vehicle break-in, unclear if anything was stolen.
Old Farm Lane, 7800 block, June 15. Vehicle break-in, unclear if anything was stolen.
Town and Country Boulevard, 9000 block, June 14-15 overnight. Airbags stolen from multiple vehicles.
Wheaton Way, 3200 block, June 14. 2016 gray Honda Accord, tags 91397CH, stolen.
Ridge Road, 8700 block, June 13. Tire stolen from vehicle.
Stony Creek Lane, 7600 block, June 11-12 overnight. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Savage/Laurel
Palace Hall Drive, 9000 block, June 16. Entry gained to residence. Various items stolen. No signs of forced entry.
Deer Village Drive, 9200 block, June 12. Various items stolen from vehicle.