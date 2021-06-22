Howard County police news from June 11-18

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Dobbin Center Way, 6400 block, June 10-11. Catalytic converters stolen from multiple vehicles.
West Columbia
Little Patuxent Parkway, 10300 block, 6:55 p.m. June 16. Two men reported they were approached by an acquaintance and two other people who stole various items from them. The assailants then fled on foot. No one was injured.
Lake Circle West, 5000 block, 1:45-2:05 p.m. June 14. Entry gained to open attached garage. Two bicycles stolen.
Durham Road, 5100 block, 7:43 p.m. June 13. Entry gained to open attached garage. Bicycle stolen.
Wincopin Circle, 10200 block, 4:44 p.m. June 12. Police responded to a report of shots fired following a verbal altercation. No one was injured.
Harpers Farm Road, 5400 block, June 11. 2007 Ford Fusion stolen.
Ellicott City
Chatfield Lane, 7700 block, June 13-16. Entry gained to vacant property by breaking a window. Nothing reported stolen.
North Chatham Road, 3500 block, 11:46 p.m. June 12. A resident reported a male attempted to enter the residence through the kitchen. No entry made.
Elkridge/Jessup
Troy Hill Drive, 7500 block, June 14. Catalytic converter stolen.
Laurel/Savage
Scaggsville Road, 11200 block, June 14. Catalytic converters stolen from two vehicles.
Washington Boulevard, 9400 block, June 14. Catalytic converters stolen from three vehicles.
Doves Fly Way, 8700 block, June 13-14. Tires stolen from vehicle.
All Saints Road, 9100 block, June 11. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Western Howard
Route 32, 2000 block, June 12. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Latest Howard County
Carrs Mill Road, 14800 block, June 12. Purses stolen from two vehicles.