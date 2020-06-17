Howard County and Columbia crime log

The following is compiled from police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Berger Road, 9200 block, June 11. Entry attempted to business by prying open a door. No entry gained.
Gracious End Court, 9000 block, June 10. Entry attempted to residence by forcing open a door. No entry gained.
Waterloo Road, 5900 block, 4:15 a.m. June 10. Entry gained to business by forcing open a sliding glass door. Various items stolen.
Early Spring Way, 9700 block, June 9-10 overnight. Airbag stolen from vehicle.
Clocktower Lane, 9700 block, June 9-10 overnight. Airbag stolen from vehicle.
Woodpark Lane, 7600 block, June 9-10 overnight. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Minstrel Way, 7000 block, 2:04 a.m. June 9. Entry gained to business by breaking a side glass door. Two empty cash registers stolen.
Murray Hill Road, 7500 block, June 8-11. Airbag stolen from vehicle.
Minstrel Way, 7100 block, 2:20 a.m. June 7. Entry gained to business with no signs of forced entry observed. Various items stolen.
Oakland Mills Road, 7000 block, June 5. Entry attempted to business by breaking a side door lock. No entry gained.
Lady Bug Row, 9500 block, May 30-June 6. Entry attempted to residence by prying open a basement window. No entry gained.
West Columbia
Columbia Road, 5000 block, 10:43 a.m. June 10. Police responded for a report of a male suspect exposing himself to two female victims. Police located the suspect and arrested him.
Wood Elves Way, 11000 block, June 7-8. Entry gained to attached garage. Two bicycles stolen.
Village Center Drive, 5300 block, June 6-8. Entry gained to two office suites by forcing open a door. Nothing reported stolen.
Lynx Lane, 5400 block, June 5-9. Entry gained to business by forcing open a door. Nothing reported stolen.
Little Patuxent Parkway, 10400 and 10600 blocks, June 5-8. Entry gained or attempted to several medical suites in office buildings. Cash and other items stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Washington Boulevard, 7300 block, 10:28 p.m. June 11. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Southmoor Street, 7000 block, June 10-11 overnight. Airbags stolen from multiple vehicles.
Dorsey Run Road, 7100 block, June 9. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Old Waterloo Road, 6500 block, 2:04 a.m. June 9. Entry gained to business by breaking front glass door. Nothing reported stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 8600 block, 2:39 a.m. June 9. Entry gained to business by breaking front glass door. Cash stolen.
Amberton Drive, 6600 block, June 8-9 overnight. Car batteries stolen from two vehicles.
Ellicott City
Otterbein Lane, 6000 block, June 9-10 overnight. Laptop stolen from vehicle.
Montgomery Road, 4800 block, 6:51 p.m. June 6. 2015 silver Ford Fiesta, tags 2EB6942, stolen.
Marriottsville/Glenwood
Willow Green Way, 11100 block, 10:16 p.m. June 11. A resident reported a male followed him into his open garage and attempted to enter the home. No entry was gained. Police responded, located the suspect nearby and arrested him.
Route 97, 3000 block, 2:33 a.m. June 10. Entry gained to office building through a rear door. Entry gained or attempted to several business suites. Unclear if anything was stolen.
Savage/Laurel
Second Street, 9400 block, June 10-11 overnight. 2004 red Ford Focus, tags 5DP2027, stolen.
Bursa Road, 9100 block, June 10. Tags stolen from vehicle.
Latest Howard County
Decatur Road, 9400 block, June 7. Change stolen from vehicle.