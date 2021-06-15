Howard County police news from June 4-11

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Calm Sunset, 7200 block, June 9. Vehicle break-in; unknown if anything stolen.
Broken Land Parkway, 9600 block, 6 a.m.-4 p.m. June 9. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle
Woodpark Lane, 7600 block, June 8. Nissan Altima stolen.
Broken Land Parkway, 9600 block, June 8. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Cobblefield Drive, 8600 block, 4:39 p.m. June 8. Police responded for a check on an apartment that is supposed to be vacant and discovered a male suspect inside without permission. After a short foot pursuit, police arrested him.
Berger Road, 9200 block, June 7. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Roll Right Court, 8800 block, 3:50 p.m. June 6. A woman reported she was outside her vehicle when she was shot with a BB gun. She was not seriously injured.
West Columbia
Fallriver Row Court, 5400 block, June 9. Vehicle break-in; unknown if anything stolen.
Harpers Farm Road, 5700 block, June 8-9 overnight. Vehicle break-in; unknown if anything stolen.
Ellicott City
Baltimore National Pike, 8800 block, 9:32 a.m. June 8. A man reported he was approached by male suspects who assaulted him and stole cash before fleeing. No serious injuries were reported.
North Ridge Road, 3300 block, June 7. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Elkridge/Jessup
Business Parkway, 6600 block, 1:30 a.m. June 11. An employee reported three male suspects entered the warehouse without permission. When the employee confronted them, one suspect displayed a gun and threatened the employee. The suspects stole laptops and fled. No one was injured.
Guilford Road, 9900 block, June 9. Vehicle break-in; nothing reported stolen.
Gateway Overlook Drive, 8200 block, June 8-9. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Freestate Drive, 8800 block, June 7. Cadillac Escalade stolen.
Pump House Road, 10900 block, 10:20 p.m. June 5. Entry gained to business by cutting the fence, and storage container broken into. It is unclear if anything was stolen.
Stebbing Way, 9000 block, June 4-5. Tools stolen from vehicle.
Foxborough Drive, 8500 block, June 4-5. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Western Howard
Old Frederick Road, 15900 block, 2:21 p.m. June 7. An employee reported a male suspect with his face partially covered entered the bank and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect fled with the money. No one was injured.
Frederick Road, 12700 block, 6:20 p.m. June 5. A woman reported she was at a gas pump when a male suspect exposed himself to her.
