Howard County and Columbia crime log

The following is compiled from police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Cloudleap Court, 8700 block, June 3. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Little Boots, 6900 block, 10:22 p.m. May 31. A man delivering pizza reported he was approached by two men with their faces partially covered. One suspect displayed a handgun while the other stole the food. One suspect then entered the delivery vehicle and demanded the victim drive to a nearby ATM and withdraw cash. The victim complied. No one was injured.
Tamar Drive, 8700 block, 10:45 p.m. May 31. A man reported he was walking in the area when approached by two men who stole his wallet before fleeing. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Knighthood Lane, 7000 block, 7:42 p.m. May 31. A taxi driver reported that upon arriving to pick up a passenger, he was approached by two men with their faces partially covered. One displayed a handgun, and they entered the vehicle and stole cash before fleeing. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Hayshed Lane, 8700 block, May 28-29 overnight. Yamaha R6 motorcycle stolen.
West Columbia
Little Patuxent Parkway, 10300 block, 4:39 a.m. June 2. Entry gained to The Mall at Columbia. It is unclear what, if anything, was stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Washington Boulevard, 7900 block, 12:49 a.m. June 5. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Old Waterloo Road, 6800 block, June 3-4 overnight. Airbags stolen from six vehicles.
Troy Hill Drive, 7000 block, May 31-June 1. GPS stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 5800 block, May 29-30 overnight. Entry gained to business by breaking the front glass door. Nothing reported stolen.
Ellicott City
Baltimore National Pike, 8500 block, 2:20 a.m. June 5. Window broken at business. It is unknown if entry was made or if anything was stolen.
Lombardi Drive, 10300 block, and Globe Drive, 10300 block, May 31-June 1 overnight. Multiple vehicles vandalized and various items stolen from vehicles.
Marriottsville
Warwick Way, 2100 block, June 3-4 overnight. Entry gained to golf course clubhouse. Alcohol stolen.
Savage/Laurel
River Island Drive, 8900 block, June 3-4 overnight. Airbag stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 9900 block, 2:18 a.m. June 3. Entry gained to business by breaking a window. Nothing reported stolen.
Blues Alley, 9100 block, June 2. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Kings Post Court, 9300 block, June 1. Various items stolen from two vehicles.
Latest Howard County
Kenbrooke Court, 9300 block, May 31-June 1 overnight. Tools stolen from vehicle.