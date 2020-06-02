Howard County and Columbia crime log

The following is compiled from police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Gerwig Lane, 9300 block, 2:05 p.m. May 28. Tools stolen from work truck.
Tinted Hill, 6300 block, 12:07 p.m. May 28. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Knighthood Lane, 6900 block, May 24. Change stolen from vehicle.
Bellfall Court, 9200 block, May 23. Motorcycle, tags D17242, stolen
West Columbia
Green Mountain Circle and Windstream Drive, May 25-26 overnight. Various items stolen from two vehicles.
Charter Drive, 10700 block, 1:20 to 2:30 p.m. May 25. Entry gained to building by breaking open a lock box and using a key fob. Entry attempted to two businesses. Nothing was reported stolen.
Wellinghall Way, 5100 block, 9:49 p.m. May 24. A resident reported a male suspect entered his home through the front door without permission. Police responded and arrested the suspect. Nothing was reported stolen and no signs of forced entry were observed.
Durham Road West, 5000 block, May 23-24 overnight. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Little Patuxent Parkway, 10700 block, 2:36 a.m. May 23. Entry gained to office building by breaking a rear window. Unclear if anything was stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Ducketts Lane, 6500 block, May 24. Cash stolen from vehicle.
Alchemy Way, 7900 block, May 24. Blue Toyota Highlander stolen.
Pine Avenue, 6100 block, May 23-24 overnight. Entry gained to business by forcing open a side door. Cash stolen.
Old Waterloo Road, 6700 block, May 23. Cash stolen from vehicle.
Montgomery Road, 7200 block, 6:10 p.m. May 22. A man reported he arranged to sell a cellphone online. When he arrived at the location to conduct the transaction, two male suspects assaulted him and attempted to steal the phone. The suspects then stole a handbag from the victim’s vehicle before fleeing. No serious injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
Ellicott City
Roundhill Road, 4500 block, 6:14 p.m. May 24. Two teenagers reported they met up with two acquaintances who threatened them and demanded cash. The victims complied and the suspects fled. No one was injured.
Centennial Lane, 4200 block, 10 p.m. May 23. Police observed two male suspects attempting to enter Burleigh Manor Middle School. Police arrested both suspects.
Wooded Glen Court, 8100 block, May 22. Various items stolen from vehicle.