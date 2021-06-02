Howard County police news from May 21-28

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Stevens Forest Road, 5700 block, 2:40 p.m. May 27. Police responded to reports of shots fired and discovered bullet holes in a vehicle. No one was injured.
Snowden River Parkway, 9300 block, 4:35 p.m. May 25. An employee reported he confronted a man who was stealing hair clippers. The assailant assaulted the employee and displayed a knife, then fled the business with another male. No one was injured.
Stevens Forest Road, 5800 block, 12:03 a.m. May 22. Police responded to a report of people who entered a residence through a broken rear window without permission. Police arrested three people. Nothing reported stolen.
Gold Sunset Way, 8400 block, May 20-21. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Old Dobbin Lane, 6100 block. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
West Columbia
Little Patuxent Parkway, 11500 block, May 24. 1998 Nissan Pathfinder stolen.
Ellicott City
North Chatham Road, 3300 block, May 24. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Normandy Woods Drive, 3200 block, May 23-24. Tires stolen from multiple vehicles.
Elkridge/Jessup
Somerville Lane, 8000 block, May 26-27 overnight. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Wecker Avenue, 5400 block, May 26-27 overnight. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Iron Ore, 6700 block, May 24. Tags stolen from vehicle.
Dorsey Cove, 8600 block, May 23-24. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Ducketts Lane, 7000 block, May 21-22. Tires and wallet stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Washington Avenue, 9600 block, 5:12 a.m. May 28. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
River Hill Road, 9100 block, 7:30-11:15 p.m. May 24. Entry gained to open attached garage. Purse from a vehicle in the garage stolen.
Glen Hannah Drive, 10600 block, May 24. Various items stolen from multiple vehicles.
Washington Boulevard, 10000 block, May 21. Tools stolen from vehicle.
— Compiled by Allana Haynes