Howard County and Columbia crime log

The following is compiled from police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Matador Road, 9300 block, May 20-21. White Triumph Street Triple motorcycle stolen.
Monarch Mills Way, 7500 block, May 19. 2007 white Chevrolet Malibu stolen.
Pennacook Court, 6500 block, May 18. Tags stolen from vehicle.
Clocktower Lane, 9700 block, May 18. Gray Honda Accord, tags BJY6651, stolen.
Cloudleap Court, 8700 block, May 6. A teenage male reported two males with their faces partially covered approached him as he was sitting in his vehicle. The assailants implied possession of a weapon and demanded he exit the vehicle. No one was injured. Through investigation, police identified one suspect and arrested him.
West Columbia
Hickory Ridge Road, 10700 block, May 21: Cellphone stolen from vehicle.
Grand Banks Road, 5900 block, May 18. Registration stolen from vehicle.
Elkridge/Jessup
Paragon Circle, 7800 block, May 19-20. 2013 red Jeep Grand Cherokee, Virginia tags 6706PZ, stolen.
Old Waterloo Road, 6800 block, May 19-20. White Kia Optima, tags 9DH7423, stolen.
Matchbox Alley, 7300 block, May 19-20. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 8100 block, May 18. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Washington Boulevard, 9200 block, May 17. A man reported that, as he was exiting his parked vehicle, he was approached by a man with a gun demanding the vehicle. The victim complied and the assailant fled in the victim’s vehicle. Through investigation, police identified the suspect and charged him.