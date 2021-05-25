Howard County police news from May 14-21

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Broken Land Parkway, 9700 block, 8:15 a.m. May 19. Multiple people reported a man exposed himself to them at Lake Elkhorn. Police responded, located the man and arrested him.
Bendbough Court, 6900 block, May 15. Two vehicle break-ins; unclear if anything stolen.
New Graces Mews, 7500 block, May 14-15. Entry gained to open garage. Purse stolen from a vehicle inside.
West Columbia
Downwest Ride, 5100 block, May 18-19. Gun stolen from vehicle.
Cedar Lane, 5600 block, 3:30 p.m. May 18. A man reported he was approached by four people in a parking lot who assaulted him and stole his cellphone before fleeing. No one was injured.
Ellicott City
Fathers Legacy, 9000 block, May 18-19. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Wheaton Way, 3200 block, May 18-19. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Trotters Chase, May 16-17. Various items stolen from multiple vehicles.
Town and Country Boulevard, 8900 block, May 14. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Santa Barbara Road, 6600 block, May 14-15. Construction equipment stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Corridor Road and Larkin Road, May 17. Car parts stolen from vehicle.
Wilderness Lane, 9800 block, May 15. Tags stolen from vehicle.
Second Street, 9400 block, May 14. Entry gained to vacant house. Flooring and appliances stolen.