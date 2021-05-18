Howard County police news from May 7-14

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Murray Hill Road and Rain Flower Way, 1 p.m. May 12. A juvenile male reported he arranged to meet an acquaintance to purchase an item. At the agreed-upon location, a group of people assaulted him and stole cash before fleeing. No one was injured.
Rumsey Road, 9200 block, May 8-11. Entry gained to two businesses by breaking front glass windows. Nothing reported stolen.
Good Hunters Ride, May 8-9. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Little Foxes Run, May 8-9. Various items stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Stonegate Lane, 11700 block, May 10. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Green Mountain Circle, 10600 block, May 2-9. Entry gained to attached garage of a residence. Bicycle stolen.
Green Mill Way, 6700 block, 12:30 p.m. May 8. A man reported he met up with an acquaintance when another man with his face partially covered stole his cash and shot him with a pellet gun before fleeing. The victim took himself to the hospital with minor injuries.
Little Patuxent Parkway, 11400 block, 2 a.m. May 8. Entry attempted to residence by breaking a glass patio door.
Ellicott City
Hillsborough Road, 8000 block, 12:15 p.m. May 11. An employee reported a man with his face partially covered entered an office and demanded money. The man then fled without stealing anything. Police responded, located the man nearby and arrested him.
Chatfield Lane, May 8-9. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Old Farm Lane, May 8-9. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Old Hollow Lane, May 8-9. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Normandy Woods Drive, 3200 block, May 7. Catalytic converter stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Cove Point Way, 7500 block, May 8. Garage door opener stolen.
Hearthside Way, 7500 block, May 8. Dodge Charger stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 8500 block, May 7. 2005 gray Nissan Xterra stolen.
Laurel/Savage
Hammond Parkway, 7900 block, May 11-12. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Chippenham Drive, 9400 block, May 9-10. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Latest Howard County
Washington Boulevard, 9700 block, May 9. A man reported he was at a car wash when approached by a male with his face partially covered who displayed a handgun and demanded his vehicle. The man fled and the assailant stole the vehicle. Through investigation, police identified the suspect and he was arrested in a neighboring jurisdiction.