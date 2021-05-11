Howard County police news from April 30-May 7

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Whiteacre Road, 9600 block, May 6. Catalytic converter stolen.
Cloudleap Court, 8700 block, May 5-6. 2014 white Honda Accord stolen.
McGaw Court, 8800 block, 6-8 p.m. May 5. Tags stolen from vehicle.
Columbia 100 Parkway, 8800 block, May 3-4. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
McGaw Road, 8800 block, April 30. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Skyrock Court, 8900 block, April 30. White Mercedes Benz stolen.
Snowden River Parkway, 9300 block, 2:20 a.m. April 30. Entry gained to business through a rear door. Unclear if anything stolen.
West Columbia
Harpers Farm Road, 5400 block, 7:30 p.m. May 4. Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Police located the vehicle and arrested two people after a brief foot pursuit.
Harpers Farm Road, 5400 block, May 2. 2015 Black Nissan Altima stolen.
Gray Star Way, 12000 block, April 30. Electronics stolen from vehicle.
Ellicott City
Old Annapolis Road, 8700 block, May 1. Backpack stolen from vehicle.
Hunting Horn Drive, 5500 block, May 1. 2020 black Acura MDX stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Rowanberry Drive, 5800 block, May 6-7. 2021 white Dodge Challenger Hellcat stolen.
Jack Lane, 8000 block, May 3-4. 2020 gold Ford Mustang stolen.
Rosewood Way, 8900 block, May 2-3. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 8800 block, 4:58 a.m. May 2. A man reported he was assaulted by a group of acquaintances in a hotel room. The group stole his car, which was later recovered. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing.
Winterbrook Lane, 10100 block, May 2. Keys and wallet stolen from vehicle.
Mansion Lane, 6500 block, May 1. Various items stolen from multiple vehicles.
Laurel/Savage
Steeple Court, 9300 block, 2:41 a.m. May 7. Entry gained to residence by breaking a basement window. Electronics and sneakers stolen.
Canterbury Riding, 9600 block, May 6. Tags stolen from vehicle.
Freestate Drive, 8800 block, May 4. 2007 gray Toyota Forerunner stolen.
Whiskey Bottom Road, 9100 block, May 2-3. Tools stolen from multiple vehicles.
Freestate Drive, 8800 block, April 30. 2006 gray Chevrolet Colorado stolen.