Howard County police news from April 23-30

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Foreland Garth, 6000 block, April 27. Black Toyota RAV-4 stolen.
Millrace Court, 5900 block, April 25. Green Kawasaki Z1000 motorcycle stolen.
Gentle Folk, 9300 block, 5:30 a.m. April 25. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Kerry Hill Court, 7300 block, April 24-25. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Kilimanjaro Road, 9400 block, April 24-25. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Clocktower Lane, 9600 block, April 24. Entry gained to vacant residence. No signs of forced entry were observed, and nothing was reported stolen.
Snowden River Parkway, 9100 block, April 23-24. Entry gained to business. Cash stolen.
West Columbia
Little Patuxent Parkway, 10100 block, April 26. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Covington Road, 6100 block, 3 a.m. April 25. Two people reported a male approached the vehicle and asked to borrow a cellphone. When the driver refused, the male displayed a gun and demanded the vehicle. The people complied and the male fled in the vehicle, a 2003 black Toyota Camry. No one was injured.
Little Patuxent Parkway, 11300 block, April 23. 2009 black Mercedes-Benz stolen.
Ellicott City
Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, April 27. Credit cards stolen from vehicle.
Triadelphia Road, 13400 block, April 23-24. Entry attempted to school building by pulling on the main doors.
Falls Run Road, 8600 block, April 22-23. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Elkridge/Jessup
Washington Boulevard, 7400 block, April 29-30. Entry gained to property through a fence gate. Nothing reported stolen.
Rose Lane, 8700 block, April 29. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Dorsey Run Road, 7100 block, April 29. Catalytic converters stolen from vehicle.
Critter Court, 5800 block, April 27. Pink Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle stolen.
Oceano Avenue, 7900 block, 9:09 p.m. April 27. Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress. Police located one person who had entered the property and attempted to steal various items. The person was arrested.
Washington Boulevard, 8200 block, April 26. 2006 GMC stolen.
Dorsey Run Road, 7100 block, April 23. 2010 GMC Arcadia stolen.
Laurel/Savage
Aladdin Drive, 7900 block, April 28-29. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 9400 block, April 26. GPS stolen from vehicle.
Freestate Drive, 8700 block, April 26. 2016 black Honda Accord stolen.
Mountain Laurel Way, 9700 block, April 24. Tags stolen from vehicle.