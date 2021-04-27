Howard County police news from April 16-23

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Stevens Forest Road, 5600 block, April 20. Various tools stolen from vehicle.
Tamar Drive, 8300 block, April 19-20. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Stevens Forest Road, 5800 block, April 14-20. Entry gained to residence. Computer stolen. No signs of forced entry observed.
Red Branch Road, 9000 block, April 19. Black Dodge Caravan stolen.
Eden Brook Drive, 7200 block, April 19. Identification and keys stolen from vehicle.
Columbia 100 Parkway, 8800 block, April 15-16. Tires stolen from vehicle.
White Acre Road, 9600 block, April 15-16. Tires stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Columbia Road, 5000 block, April 20. Handguns stolen from vehicle.
Laurel Wreath Way, 6000 block, April 19. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Beech Creek Drive, 10800 block, April 17. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Ellicott City
Baltimore National Pike, 8500 block, April 20. Handgun stolen from vehicle.
Elkridge/Jessup
Washington Boulevard, 8600 block, 4:30 am. April 22. Entry gained to business by driving a vehicle into the building. Unclear if anything stolen.
Assateague Drive, 7400 block, April 19. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 8000 block, 3:36 p.m. April 17. Police responded to the motel for a report of shots fired. A woman reported she was in a room with a male acquaintance when he shot at her before fleeing. She was not struck. Police identified the male, located him at his residence and arrested him.
Washington Boulevard, 8500 block, April 16. A man reported an unknown person pushed him off his bike and stole various items from him. The man was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Laurel/Savage
Foxborough Drive, 8500 block, April 16-17. Tires stolen from vehicle.