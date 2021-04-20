Howard County police news from April 9-16

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Humblebee Road, 5800 block, April 15. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Kindler Road, 7200 block, April 14-15. Credit cards and iPad stolen from vehicle.
Swan Point Way, 7200 block, April 14-15. Handgun stolen from vehicle.
Swan Point Way, 7200 block, April 14-15. Mitsubishi Eclipse stolen.
Swan Point Way, 7200 block, April 14-15. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Thunder Hill Road, 5000 block, April 14. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Snowden River Parkway, 9400 block, 12:05 a.m. April 13. Entry gained to business through an unlocked front door. Cash stolen.
Long Reach, April 13. Two teenage girls reported an acquaintance assaulted them and stole sneakers and a cellphone on a footpath in the Long Reach area. Police arrested the acquaintance.
Morningbird Lane, 5800 block, April 10-11. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Riverark Road, 9400 block, April 10-11. Camera and jewelry stolen from vehicle.
Two Hills Court, 9400 block, April 10-11. Guns stolen from vehicle.
Oakland Mills Road, 6900 block, April 9-10. Entry gained to business by breaking a window. Nothing reported stolen. Entry also gained to another business by breaking a window. Cash stolen.
Ellicott City
Frederick Road, 10000 block, April 15. 2012 gray Toyota Camry stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Old Jessup Road, 7900 block, April 13-14. 2005 Dark Blue Ford F650 stolen.
Dorsey Run Road, 7900 block, April 13. Dealer tags stolen from vehicle.
Elkridge Crossing Way, 7300 block, April 11. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 6600 block, April 10. 2017 black Dodge Ram 1500 stolen.
Laurel/Savage
Traders Crossing, 9200 block, April 15. 2012 Gray Audi stolen.
Humblebee Road, 8500 block, April 14-15. Tags stolen from vehicle.
River Island Drive, 8900 block, April 12. Tires and various items stolen from vehicle.
Woodsong Court, 9300 block, 2:30 p.m. April 12. A resident reported observing a male in a basement closet. The male then fled. Nothing was reported stolen and there were no signs of forced entry.
Glen Ridge Drive, 9400 block, 11:04 p.m. April 10. Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a residential neighborhood. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded handgun and suspected marijuana in quantities indicative of distribution. The driver was arrested.