Howard County police news from April 2-9

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Tamar Drive, 8800 block, April 7. Tools stolen from vehicle.
Allview Drive, 6700 block, April 6. Mazda stolen.
Cobblefield Drive, 8600 block, April 5-6. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Tamar Drive, 8300 block, April 5-6. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Cape Ann Drive, 10000 block, April 1. 2019 Subaru Ascent stolen.
Lambskin Lane, 9000 block, 6:10-8 p.m. April 1. Entry attempted to residence by kicking open the door.
West Columbia
Town Center Avenue, 10000 block, 10:03 p.m. April 5. Two men reported a man entered their vehicle, assaulted one of them and attempted to steal the vehicle. The assailant was unsuccessful and fled. Police responded, located the assailant and arrested him. No serious injuries were reported.
Swift Stream Place, 10300 block, April 2-3. Trim stolen from vehicle.
Ellicott City
Randolph Way, 8100 block, April 2-3. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Demirel Way, 3300 block, 10:05 p.m. April 1. A resident reported a man opened the unlocked front door of his apartment and then fled with another man. No entry was made.
Old Montgomery Road, 8100 block, March 2-5. Doors forcibly removed from two sheds. Unclear if anything was stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Washington Boulevard, 8200 block, April 2-6. Silver Audi A4 stolen.
Paragon Circle, 7800 block, April 5-6. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Dorsey Run Road, 7000 block, April 5-6. Catalytic converters stolen from two vehicles.
Furnace Avenue, 5700 block, April 3. 2020 red Challenger moped stolen.
Laurel/Savage
Bridle Path Lane, 9200 block, April 7. Jeep stolen.
Freestate Drive, 8800 block, April 6. 2011 black Nissan Sentra stolen.
Whiskey Bottom Road, 9100 block, April 5. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Splashing Brook Court, 8200 block, April 3-4. Laptop and wallet stolen from two vehicles.