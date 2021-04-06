xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Howard County police news from March 26-April 2

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Apr 06, 2021 5:00 AM

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.

East Columbia

Tamar Drive, 8800 block, 7:45 p.m. March 31. Two people reported a neighbor confronted them with a gun and then attempted to enter their apartment. No one was injured and entry was not made. Police responded, located the neighbor and arrested him.

Advertisement

Gerwig Lane, 9600 block, March 29. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.

Columbia 100 Parkway, 8900 block, 11:48 p.m. March 29. Entry attempted to an office building under construction by breaking a window.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Columbia 100 Parkway, 8900 block, March 28-29. Entry attempted to a business by breaking a rear window.

West Columbia

Little Patuxent Parkway, 11600 block, March 28-29. Dodge Charger stolen.

Ellicott City

Baltimore National Pike, 8500 block, March 26. 2020 Gray Acura MDX stolen.

Timber Trails Court, 2900 block, March 22. Change stolen from vehicle.

Advertisement

Cotoneaster Drive, 8400 block, March 21-22. Tires stolen from vehicle.

Falls Run Road, 8400 block, March 21-22. Tires stolen from vehicle.

[More Maryland news] Baltimore City removes statue of Capt. John O’Donnell, a slave-owning merchant, from Canton park on Monday night

Oakton Lane, 8400 block, March 21-22. Tires stolen from vehicle.

Beaver Lake Court, 2900 block, March 19. Various items stolen from vehicle.

Elkridge/Jessup

Washington Boulevard, 6600 block, March 28. Tags stolen from vehicle.

Washington Boulevard, 7400 block, March 27. Catalytic converters stolen from seven vehicles.

Hooks Lane, 6100 block, March 26. Car part stolen from vehicle.

[More Maryland news] ‘He got along with everybody’: Man killed by car at Edgewood junkyard remembered as kind, generous

Washington Boulevard, 6600 block, March 22. Tag stolen from vehicle.

Autumn Way, 8300 block, March 21-22. Tires stolen from vehicle.

Laurel/Savage

Washington Boulevard, 9900 block, March 27. Silver Toyota Avalon stolen.

Latest Howard County

— Compiled by Allana Haynes

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement