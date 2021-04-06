Howard County police news from March 26-April 2

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Tamar Drive, 8800 block, 7:45 p.m. March 31. Two people reported a neighbor confronted them with a gun and then attempted to enter their apartment. No one was injured and entry was not made. Police responded, located the neighbor and arrested him.
Gerwig Lane, 9600 block, March 29. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Columbia 100 Parkway, 8900 block, 11:48 p.m. March 29. Entry attempted to an office building under construction by breaking a window.
Columbia 100 Parkway, 8900 block, March 28-29. Entry attempted to a business by breaking a rear window.
West Columbia
Little Patuxent Parkway, 11600 block, March 28-29. Dodge Charger stolen.
Ellicott City
Baltimore National Pike, 8500 block, March 26. 2020 Gray Acura MDX stolen.
Timber Trails Court, 2900 block, March 22. Change stolen from vehicle.
Cotoneaster Drive, 8400 block, March 21-22. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Falls Run Road, 8400 block, March 21-22. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Oakton Lane, 8400 block, March 21-22. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Beaver Lake Court, 2900 block, March 19. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Elkridge/Jessup
Washington Boulevard, 6600 block, March 28. Tags stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 7400 block, March 27. Catalytic converters stolen from seven vehicles.
Hooks Lane, 6100 block, March 26. Car part stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 6600 block, March 22. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Autumn Way, 8300 block, March 21-22. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Washington Boulevard, 9900 block, March 27. Silver Toyota Avalon stolen.
— Compiled by Allana Haynes