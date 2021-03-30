Howard County police news from March 19-26

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Cradlerock Way. A man reported being cut by an acquaintance, who then fled the scene. The victim suffered minor injuries. Through investigation, police identified the acquaintance and arrested him.
Early April Way, 8900 block, March 23. Tags stolen from vehicle.
Tamar Drive, 5900 block, March 22-23. Brown Mitsubishi Outlander stolen.
Clocktower Lane, 9700 block, March 21-22. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Granite Knoll, 6000 block, March 20. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Columbia Road, 4900 block, March 23. Computer and wallet stolen from vehicle.
East Wind Way, 10500 block, March 19. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Ellicott City
Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, March 25. Credit cards stolen from vehicle.
West Springs Drive, 3100 block, March 24. Tan Mercury Milan stolen.
Brauerton Road, 8900 block, March 22. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Timber Trails Court, 2900 block, March 22. Change stolen from vehicle.
Cotoneaster Drive, 8400 block, March 21-22. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Falls Run Road, 8400 block, March 21-22. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Oakton Lane, 8400 block, March 21-22. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Beaver Lake Court, 2900 block, March 19. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Cornflower Court, 4500 block, March 18-19. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Eagles Landing Court, 2800 block, March 18-19. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
Waverly Woods Drive, 10300 block, March 18-19. Entry gained to an open garage. Laptop stolen from a vehicle in the garage.
Elkridge/Jessup
Washington Boulevard, 6300 block, March 23. Catalytic converters stolen from two vehicles.
Furnace Avenue, 5700 block, March 22. Mercedes-Benz S430 stolen.
Old Waterloo Road, 6800 block, March 22. White Kawasaki 300 motorcycle stolen.
Washington Boulevard, 6600 block, March 22. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Autumn Way, 8300 block, March 21-22. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Montgomery Road, 7200 block, 4:44 p.m. March 20. A male reported he arranged to sell a pair of sneakers. Upon arriving, he was approached by two males, one of whom displayed a knife. The assailants stole the sneakers and fled. No one was injured.
Washington Boulevard, 8100 block, March 18-19. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 8100 block, March 18-19. Airbags stolen from six vehicles.
Laurel/Savage
Stebbing Way, 9000 block, March 24-25. White Nissan Sentra stolen.
Bryant Avenue, 9000 block, March 23. Tags stolen from vehicle.