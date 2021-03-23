Howard County police news from March 12-19

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Cradlerock Way, 7200 block, 8-9 p.m. March 17. 2019 white Dodge Ram 1500 stolen.
Footed Ridge, 8900 block, March 12. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Freetown Road, 6400 block, March 18. Tags stolen from vehicle.
Nodding Night Court, 6300 block, March 16-17. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Cedar Lane, 5500 block, 11:57 p.m. March 15. A resident reported hearing a gunshot and discovered her rear glass door had been shot out. No one was injured.
Columbia Road, 5600 block, March 14. Red Honda CBR600 motorcycle stolen.
Harpers Farm Road, 5700 block, March 12. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Ellicott City
North Ridge Road, 3200 block, March 13. 2020 black Acura MDX stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Montevideo Drive, 7400-7500 block, March 16-17. Entry gained to a business’s property by cutting the locks. Landscaping equipment from sheds and company vehicles stolen. The suspect also attempted to enter a nearby business’s property by breaking the keypad lock but did not make entry.
Iron Ore, 6800 block, March 14-15. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Hanover
Alden Way, 7200 block, March 14. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Laurel/Savage
Breamore Court, 9300 block, March 16. Handicap placards stolen from vehicle.
— Compiled by Allana Haynes