Howard County police news from March 5-12

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Dobbin Road, 6400 block, March 11. Credit cards stolen from vehicle.
Monarch Mills Way, 7500 block, March 10-11. Entry gained to vacant apartment by breaking a lock on the door. Nothing reported stolen.
Beechwood Drive, 6500 block, March 8-9. Various items stolen from two vehicles.
Justice Place, 10500 block, March 8-9. Purse stolen from vehicle.
Monarch Mills Way, 7500 block, 9:10 p.m. March 7. Cash and phone stolen from vehicle.
Snowden River Parkway, 8200 block, 8:05 p.m. March 6. Police responded to a report of a disorderly person and located him. Police determined that he had damaged an access panel and arrested him. Nothing reported stolen.
Stevens Forest Road, 5700 block, March 5-6. Tires stolen from vehicle.
West Columbia
Harpers Farm Road, 5300 block, March 9-10. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Shell Flower Lane, 11500 block, March 5-6. Credit cards stolen from vehicle.
Gray Star Way, 12100 block, March 5. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Ellicott City
Pine Orchard Lane, 3100 block, March 9. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Lee Farm Court, 4900 block, March 8. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.
Town and Country Boulevard, 8700 block, March 8. Entry gained to residence by breaking a door or bedroom window. Various items stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Abel Street, 6400 block, March 11-12. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Washington Boulevard, 8500 block, March 9-10. Catalytic converters stolen from two vehicles.
Beverly Drive, 7100 block, March 4-6. 2014 gray Hyundai Elantra stolen.
Laurel/Savage
Canterbury Riding, 9200 block, March 4-7. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Tumbleweed Run, 9100 block, March 5-6. Tires stolen from vehicle.
