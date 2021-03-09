Howard County police news from Feb. 26-March 5

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Cradlerock Way, March 2. A man reported he was cut by an acquaintance, who then fled the scene. The man suffered minor injuries.
Narrow Wind Way, 7300 block, Feb. 27-28. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Minstrel Way, 7100 block, 7:19 a.m. Feb. 27. Entry gained to a restaurant by breaking a side door. Cash boxes stolen.
Centre Park Drive, 8700 block, Feb. 26-27. Entry gained to a store by forcing open the doors. Attempts made to steal an ATM were unsuccessful. Police are investigating whether this burglary is related to the one above.
West Columbia
Green Mountain Circle, 5000 block, March 3-4. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
High Beam Court, 10600 block, March 3. Various items stolen from vehicle.
Darting Bird Lane, 5100 block, March 2. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Wilde Lake Terrace, 10300 block, March 2. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Town Center Avenue, 10000 block, 8:06 p.m. March 1. A woman reported she was in her vehicle when approached by two people who displayed a handgun and demanded her vehicle. The woman complied and the assailants drove off. No one was injured. Police responded, located the vehicle on Route 175 and pursued it. The vehicle crashed in a neighboring jurisdiction, and police arrested the occupants.
Ellicott City
Clarksville Pike, March 2. Jewelry and purse stolen from vehicle.
Coltrane Court, 8500 block, Feb. 28. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Montgomery Road, 4300 block, Feb. 27. Bag stolen from vehicle.
Waterloo Road, 5600 block, Feb. 26-27. Entry gained to the store of a gas station by forcing open the doors. ATM containing cash stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Brookdale Drive, 7100 block, March 4. Cash and glasses stolen from vehicle.
Brookdale Drive, 7100 block, March 3. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
North Second Street, 10000 block, 8:10 p.m. March 4. An employee reported three males with their faces partially covered entered a store and displayed handguns. One stole an employee’s wallet while the other two stole cash and other items before all three fled. No one was injured.
Washington Boulevard, 9700 block, March 4. Window broken and cash stolen from vehicle.
Horsham Drive, 9600 block, March 2. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Pinenut Court, 9200 block, Feb. 26-27. Burgundy Dodge Charger stolen.
Old Lantern Way, 9500 block, Feb. 26. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.