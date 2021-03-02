Howard County police news from Feb. 19-26

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
East Columbia
Hayshed Lane, 8700 block, 5:40 p.m. Feb. 25. Police responded to a report of several juveniles with a BB gun shooting out windows of residences. Police located one person and arrested him. No one was injured.
Cradlerock Way, 7000 block, Feb. 24. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Cradlerock Way, 6600 block, 6:10 p.m. Feb. 23. A woman and two juvenile females reported they were in their vehicle in the parking lot of a library when a male approached, displayed a sharp object and threatened them. The woman drove off. No one was injured. Police responded, located the male — who was in possession of scissors — and arrested him.
West Columbia
Columbia Road, 5000 block, Feb. 24-25. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Brighton Ridge Way, 10200 block, 7:52 p.m. Feb. 20. Entry gained to open garage. Bicycle stolen.
Ellicott City
Cooks Lane, 3900 block, Feb. 19-25. Entry gained to vacant residence, which was then vandalized. Nothing reported stolen.
Pinewick Road, 2800 block, Feb. 20. Vehicle break-in; nothing reported stolen.
Elkridge/Jessup
Assateague Drive, 7300 block, Feb. 24. Change stolen from vehicle.
Laurel/Savage
Cabot Court, 9300 block, Feb. 24. Passport stolen from vehicle.
Bursa Road and Maier Place, Feb. 23. Tag stolen from vehicle.
Price Manor Way, 10900 block, Feb. 20-21. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Stebbing Way, 9000 block, Feb. 20-21. Tires stolen from vehicle.
Tumbleweed Run, 9100 block, Feb. 20-21. Tires stolen from vehicle.
— Compiled by Allana Haynes